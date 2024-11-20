The Zamfara State Police Command has detained a 58-year-old Algerian national for alleged transborder arms trafficking, recovering multiple weapons in the process

Acting on intelligence, the police also apprehended several suspects, including an arms manufacturer and individuals supplying motorcycles to bandits

In a crackdown on illegal mining, the police seized mining excavators and reiterated the ban on illegal activities in the state

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr. Mohammed Dalijan, announced this development during a briefing in Gusau on Tuesday.

Algerian national and associates arrested for arms trafficking in Zamfara. Photo credit: Ariyo Oluyede via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Arrest and Recoveries

Acting on intelligence, the police traced and arrested an arms manufacturer in Jos, Plateau State, who was linked to the Algerian suspect.

The arrest of the regional arms trafficker occurred at the Illela border point.

"The suspected Algerian admitted to committing this crime for eight years, supplying arms and ammunition to bandits across the northwestern states," Dalijan stated.

During the operation, the police recovered four AK-47 rifles, a double-barrel gun, and a locally made pistol from the suspects.

Other Arrests and Seizures

In addition to the arms trafficker, the police also detained several suspects, including individuals supplying motorcycles to bandits.

The operation resulted in the recovery of live ammunition and N2.5 million in cash.

The police also apprehended illegal gold miners, seizing several mining excavators. Commissioner Dalijan reiterated that the ban on illegal mining imposed by the Federal and State governments remains in effect.

