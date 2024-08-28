UK jails Nigerians over marriage certificate forgery

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro, government policy and international events

London, United Kingdom - Woolwich Crown Court in London has jailed four Nigerians for forging more than 2,000 marriage certificates to help people live illegally in the United Kingdom.

The culprits were said to be part of an organized criminal group that made fraudulent EU Settlement Scheme applications for Nigerian nationals.

The group carried out the forgery between March 2019 and May last year Photo credit: @SamzyVG

4 Nigerians jailed in UK

The jailed Nigerians are, Abraham Alade Olarotimi Onifade, 41, Abayomi Aderinsoye Shodipo, 38, Nosimot Mojisola Gbadamosi, 31, and Adekunle Kabir, 54.

As reported by Sky News, Onifade, from Gravesend in Kent, and Shodipo, from Manchester, were both jailed for six years and five years respectively.

The court found them guilty of conspiracy to facilitate illegal entry into the UK and conspiracy to provide articles used in fraud.

Gbadamosi, from Bolton, was sentenced to six years for obtaining leave to remain by deception and fraud by false representation.

Kabir, from London, was jailed for nine months for owning an identity document with improper intention but was cleared of obtaining leave to remain by deception.

How Nigerians living in UK forged marriage certificates

The group also provided false Nigerian Customary Marriage Certificates and other fraudulent documentation to help applicants remain in the country.

Home Office said the group carried out the fraudulent documentation between March 2019 and May last year

This is according to an investigation conducted by the Home Office in the UK and Lagos.

The investigation revealed that the group facilitated more than 2,000 false marriage documents.

