Nigeria's President Tinubu has made his position known regarding the "Global Alliance Against Hunger and Poverty" initiative

In a statement on Monday, President Tinubu expressed Nigeria's full support for the initiative championed by Brazil’s President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva

During his remarks at the opening session of the 19th G20 Leaders Summit in Brazil, the president described the alliance as crucial in the global fight against hunger and poverty

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has backed the creation of the Global Alliance Against Hunger and Poverty, which was championed by Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

Tinubu at the G20 Summit in Brazil with Nigeria's delegation including the First Lady Senator Oluremi Tinubu.

In a statement shared on his X page, Tinubu noted that this was pivotal in the global fight against hunger and poverty.

The Nigerian leader lauded the initiative and described it as the right step to address one of the world’s most significant challenges.

He spoke on Monday, November 18, at the 19th G20 Leaders Summit opening session in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Tinubu said:

"In my address to fellow world leaders at the G20 Summit in Brazil, I endorsed the creation of the Global Alliance Against Hunger and Poverty, championed by President Lula.

"This bold initiative aligns with my administration’s renewed hope agenda and our commitment to eradicating poverty and fostering sustainable development. This Global Alliance unites governments, international organizations, and civil society, to address both immediate needs and structural causes of hunger and poverty. Nigeria is ready to leverage international cooperation to meet Sustainable Development Goals, particularly zero hunger and poverty eradication while improving citizens’ lives.

"I also emphasised the urgent need for UN Security Council reform to reflect global diversity and reiterated Nigeria’s readiness to represent Africa. Furthermore, we must prioritise reforming global taxation for equitable development to bridge the North-South global divide and create a fairer global financial system."

