President Bola Tinubu had a meeting with the President of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva on strengthening bilateral ties

Tinubu told his Brazilian counterpart that Nigeria is ready to invest in healthcare, agriculture, education, infrastructure, and others

The Nigerian leader warmly accepted Lula da Silva's state visit to Brazil after the meeting in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia

Addis Ababa, Ethiopia - President Bola Tinubu met with the President of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on Sunday, February 18.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale disclosed this in a statement.

Ngalele said Tinubu and Lula da Silva both had a fruitful discussion on comprehensive strengthening of bilateral ties in all fields.

The statement of the meeting was shared by the Special Assistant to Tinubu on Social Media, Olusegun Dada, @Dolusegun16.

According to the statement, Tinubu said Nigeria is witnessing a leap forward, despite some short-term reform pains.

The Nigerian leader added that his administration is removing all encumbrances to business and investing in critical sectors of the economy like healthcare, education, and agriculture.

Tinubu explained that the investment is to ensure the welfare of all Nigerian citizens and to create sustainable economic prosperity for future generations.

"We have a very vibrant population of young Nigerians who are trainable, dependable, and should be empowered. The economic potential of Nigeria is enormous. We are ready to break all the walls standing in our way to progress.

"We are ready to fight corruption from top to bottom. We are ready to invest in critical sectors like healthcare, agriculture, education, infrastructure, and others. I have one of the most dedicated teams in agriculture."

Both leaders agreed to work out the modalities for a state visit to Brazil by President Tinubu after President Lula da Silva extended an invitation, which the Nigerian leader warmly accepted.

