The Emeritus Archbishop of Abuja, Cardinal John Onaiyekan, has spoken out on the issue of religious institutions and their role in shaping society, particularly in Nigeria’s political and social challenges.

Onaiyekan also emphasized the need for preachers to challenge their congregation, especially the wealthy and politically influential, to foster true societal transformation.

Onaiyekan made this statement on Inside Sources with Laolu Akande, a popular socio-political programme on Channels Television.

Cardinal Onaiyekan highlighted how some politicians strategically select churches and pastors to avoid being confronted with uncomfortable truths about their actions.

According to the respected cleric, this practice enables corrupt politicians to maintain their influence without being held accountable for their misconduct.

"I have noticed in Nigeria that greedy people have a way of choosing the kind of churches they go to and which preachers they listen to.

"If they go to a church where they are constantly being challenged and made uncomfortable, they won’t come back next Sunday, but we need more of that."

The renowned religious leader further emphasized that the responsibility lies with both religious leaders and congregants to demand a more honest and transformative message from the pulpit, The Punch reported.

Religious institutions must reflect on their role, says Onaiyekan

While acknowledging the impressive growth of religious institutions in Nigeria, Cardinal Onaiyekan stressed that simply building large cathedrals and filling them with worshippers is not enough, Channels television reported.

He expressed concern that many churches have failed to promote true godliness, which he believes is the primary goal of religious practice.

“The official religious institutions we have in Nigeria have a task to do self-evaluation.

“They should ask themselves: have we been projecting the right message of our faiths? If we have been doing it, we will not have this kind of outcome," he said.

Onaiyekan speaks on Nigeria’s impunity and injustice

The cardinal also decried the pervasive impunity among Nigeria's political elite, blaming them for the country's rampant corruption and mismanagement of resources, Vanguard reported.

He cited the stark contrast in how the justice system handles petty theft versus the crimes of the powerful.

“There is so much impunity. People take a lot of things that don’t belong to them and nobody asks them.

“Whereas if a poor man steals a piece of yam in the village, they throw him in jail for six months or more. So, there is something wrong with the justice system," Cardinal Onaiyekan said.

