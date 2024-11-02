Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), announced that the church is building a church in Kirikiri Correctional Centre, Lagos.

Redemption City, Ogun state - Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, the general overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, has announced that the RCCG is building a church in Kirikiri Correctional Centre in Lagos.

In a video sighted by Legit.ng, Pastor Adeboye, who was addressing his congregation, said the RCCG has been feeding inmates at the Kirikiri prison for several years.

The cleric added that he used to visit the correctional centre until he was stopped by the "people in power".

"For several years we've been taking food to Kirikiri prison. And once a year, until the people in power stopped me from going, I used to go to Kirikiri prison around Christmas time to go and share with them the gospel of the Lord Jesus Christ," the RCCG general overseer said.

Kirikiri prison inmate becomes pastor

Speaking further, Adeboye said one of the inmates he used to preach to at the prison has become a pastor.

His words:

"Now, one of them ended up becoming a pastor over there. By the Grace of God, we are already building a church there. We had ealread renovated the chapel there. By the Grace of God, we jhave done one or two things. But you see, the Bible says whatever your right hand is doing, the left shouldn't know."

