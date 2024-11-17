Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa congratulated Chidimma Adetshina for her first runner-up finish at the 73rd Miss Universe, praising her resilience and focus

Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman/CEO of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), has extended heartfelt congratulations to Chidimma Adetshina, Nigeria's representative, who clinched the first runner-up position at the 73rd Miss Universe competition held in Mexico.

Dabiri-Erewa lauded Adetshina's doggedness, resilience, and commitment, emphasizing that her achievement is a testament to the power of perseverance.

In a statement released by Abdur-Rahman Balogun, NiDCOM’s Director of Media, Public Relations, and Protocols, Dabiri-Erewa expressed immense pride in Chidimma’s success.

She noted that the young beauty queen’s performance was remarkable, not only for her finish as the first runner-up but also for her resilience in overcoming obstacles.

"Despite all odds, Chidimma stayed focused and achieved her goals. This victory is a testament to her courage, determination, and the support she received from Nigerians both at home and abroad," Dabiri-Erewa said.

NiDCOM's Chairman emphasized that Nigeria’s embrace of Chidimma was immediate and full of support.

"When South Africa closed its doors to her, Nigeria opened its arms. Chidimma was warmly welcomed in Nigeria, where she represented Taraba State and went on to win Miss Universe Nigeria.

"Her triumph at Miss Universe 2024 proves that determination knows no boundaries," she said.

Dabiri-Erewa described Chidimma as a "brilliant, focused, and determined" young woman and encouraged Nigerians to embrace the same spirit of resilience that she exhibited.

“Chidimma’s story should inspire every Nigerian to take pride in their country. We must not allow negativity to define us.

"Instead, let us celebrate our own successes and never be afraid to pursue our dreams, no matter the challenges,” she added.

