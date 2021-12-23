The claim that Prophetess Naomi Silekunola, the wife of Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, the Ooni of Ife, is no longer with him has been denied

The palace of the monarch said on Thursday, December 23, that traditional ruler still has immense love for his queen

Added to this, the palace said it will investigate the authenticity of an earlier post claiming that the couple is separated

The palace of Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, has reacted to claims on social media that his queen, Prophetess Naomi Silekunola, is no longer with the monarch

In what seemed like a rebuttal to the viral reports, the spokesman of the palace, Chief Moses Olafare, told journalists on Thursday, December 23, that before a divorce can be effected, both persons must agree to it, stating that “Separation is a two-way affair and... not something that is announced by one party."

The palace said it will investigate the post (Photo: @queen_silekunolanaomi_ogunwusi)

Source: Instagram

Olafare revealed that on the night of Wednesday, December 22, the couple was together only for them to hear that the queen took to her Instagram page to announce that he is quitting the royal union, The Nation reports.

He said while the palace will investigate to ascertain if the post or handles belong to her in the first place.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

The spokesman added that to the best of his knowledge, the Ooni was preparing a special Christmas package which has already been delivered to the queen, and if they are really no longer together how can this be.

He stated:

“The announcement of separation is subject to an agreement by both parties, so, to that extent, the palace is not aware of such separation because we all went to bed last night having the king and queen being together.

“So, if by this morning, the queen went to her social media to write that she is no longer in marriage with Ooni, we will look into it to see whether or not the Instagram page truly belongs to her, and to know the reason behind it.

“But as of today, this moment, the palace is not aware of the separation. Marriage is a private affair. No matter how prominent the personalities involved, it is a private affair.

“We will dig deeper and know what happened but as I said, all of us just woke up to read about the separation on social media.

“Even by this time yesterday, Kabiyesi was still packaging a special gift for her. If you want to separate from someone, you cannot be packaging a gift for her.

“I am aware that Kabiyesi was putting special gifts for her for Christmas. If he is not in love with her, he cannot be doing that, only to wake up the following morning to hear from the public that she is no longer in the relationship.

“The Christmas gift has been delivered to her already.”

I did my best to endure and make it work: Ooni of Ife’s wife Queen Naomi announces the end of their marriage

Earlier, Naomi had reportedly taken to social media with an update that had come as a rude shock to Nigerians.

Taking to her Instagram page, the ex-queen thanked God for his faithfulness in the three years she had been married to the king.

Naomi then went on to correct impressions surrounding how she got married to the king.

Source: Legit.ng