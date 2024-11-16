Nyesom Wike, the FCT Minister, has extended a warm welcome to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who arrived at the Presidential Wing of the Ahmadu Bello Airport in Nigeria on Saturday night, November 16. This significant visit marks a major milestone in Nigeria-India relations, with Modi's two-day state visit aimed at strengthening bilateral ties.

President Bola Tinubu, in a tweet on Saturday night, expressed the readiness to play host to the Indian prime minister, disclosing that the bilateral discussions will seek to expand the strategic partnership between both countries and enhance cooperation in critical sectors.

As the first Indian leader to visit Nigeria since Dr. Manmohan Singh in 2007, Modi's presence underscores Nigeria's growing importance as a strategic partner for India in Africa. The visit is expected to focus on areas of mutual interest, including trade, investment, defence, agriculture, and financial technology.

During his previous meeting with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in September 2023, Modi discussed ways to promote cooperation in these sectors, highlighting the potential for increased collaboration. This visit will likely build on those discussions, exploring new avenues for partnership and cooperation.

As Modi begins his two-day visit, he has expressed appreciation for the warm welcome extended by Hindi lovers in Nigeria. This gesture reflects the growing cultural exchange between the two nations, with India seeking to strengthen its ties with Africa. With Africa-India trade having multiplied in the last fifteen years, Modi's visit is a significant step towards further solidifying this relationship.

The FCT Minister's welcome underscores Nigeria's commitment to fostering a strong partnership with India. As the two nations work together, they will likely explore opportunities for capacity building, financial cooperation, and people-to-people exchanges. Modi's visit is a testament to the growing importance of Nigeria-India relations, with both sides seeking to deepen their engagement.

See Tinubu's tweet here:

See pictures of Modi's arrival here:

Video of Modi's arrival in Nigeria:

Source: Legit.ng