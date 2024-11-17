Ondo State Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa and the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate has made history by winning in all 18 local government areas of the state. According to the election results, Aiyedatiwa secured 355,781 votes, while his closest rival, Agboola Ajayi of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), garnered 117,845 votes. This landslide victory solidifies Aiyedatiwa's position as the leader of Ondo State.

Aiyedatiwa's journey to the governor's seat began long before this election. Born on January 12, 1965, in Obe-Nla, Ilaje Local Government Area of Ondo State, he has built a reputation as a seasoned politician and businessman.

His educational background includes a stint at the University of Ibadan, where he earned an Advanced Diploma in Business Administration, and the University of Liverpool, where he obtained an MBA.

As the incumbent governor, Aiyedatiwa has already made a significant impact on the state. He previously served as the deputy governor under Rotimi Akeredolu from 2021 to 2023 and became the acting governor in December 2023 after Akeredolu's death. Aiyedatiwa's experience in various sectors, including business, education, and politics, has equipped him with the skills necessary to drive growth and development in Ondo State.

The final collation of votes is currently underway, with Prof. Akinwumi Olayemi Durotimi, the Vice Chancellor of Federal University, Lokoja, serving as the Returning Officer of INEC. This process will formally confirm Aiyedatiwa's victory and pave the way for his continued leadership of the state.

