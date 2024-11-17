The All Progressives Congress (APC) situation room in Akure transformed into a hub of celebration on Monday night as Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu arrived to join the party's jubilant supporters.

Accompanied by members of the APC campaign council and several state governors, Sanwo-Olu’s visit underscored the party's confidence in an imminent victory for incumbent Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

Hard work will not be in vain – Sanwo-Olu

Addressing party faithful and volunteers, Sanwo-Olu expressed his appreciation for their dedication and efforts throughout the campaign.

“Your hard work will not be in vain. When Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa is officially declared by INEC, he will continue the party’s agenda of economic and infrastructural growth in Ondo State," he said.

The governor’s remarks were met with cheers from APC supporters, who expressed optimism that Aiyedatiwa’s administration would consolidate on past achievements and deliver on campaign promises.

APC displays confidence in victory

With nearly all results from the Ondo State governorship election already posted on the Independent National Electoral Commission’s (INEC) Result Viewing Portal (IREV), Aiyedatiwa appears poised for victory.

Party officials hailed the governor’s performance during his first term as a significant factor in the anticipated win.

“We’re confident because the people have spoken through their votes,” said APC National Secretary Dr. Ajibola Basiru.

Sanwo-Olu’s presence, alongside other governors, emphasized the unity within the APC and the importance of collaboration between states.

The party’s leaders praised the atmosphere in the state, which saw peaceful elections and high compliance with INEC’s regulations.

