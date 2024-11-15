Miss South Africa, Mia Le Roux, has dropped out of the 2024 Miss Universe pageant to the dismay of her fans

An official statement was issued online explaining reasons for Miss South Africa’s withdrawal from the competition

Nigerians on social media reacted to the news seeing as it came amid the drama surrounding Chidimma Adetshina

South Africa’s representative at the 2024 Miss Universe pageant, Mia Le Roux, has dropped out of the competition at the last minute.

On November 15, 2024, an official statement was issued on Miss Universe South Africa’s X page, where Miss South Africa’s withdrawal was announced.

The statement explained that the South African beauty queen dropped out of the pageant due to health concerns.

Nigerians react as Miss South Africa withdraws from Miss Universe pageant. Photos: @missuniverseza, @chichi_vanessa

Source: Instagram

Mia Le Roux also expressed her gratitude to her country and admitted that deciding to withdraw from the pageant was a hard decision, but she needed to focus on her health.

On the Miss Universe South African page, it was also stated that for the past two weeks, Mia Le Roux had been suffering from vertigo, which was made worse by her deafness, which affects balance.

See their post below:

Nigerians react as Miss South Africa withdraws from Miss Universe

The news that Miss South Africa’s representative dropped out of the 2024 Miss Universe pageant drew the interest of many Nigerians, considering the drama surrounding Miss Nigeria, Chidimma Adetshina.

The young Nigerian South African-born model faced attack from South Africans over her identity and a petition was written by them to the Miss Universe organisers for her to be disqualified.

Read what some Nigerians and South Africans said about Mia Le Roux’s withdrawal below:

This SA tweep Deli Komana called it good riddance:

Vic said she probably felt overwhelmed:

Skillz said it's due to fear of Chidimma:

Chima said taking someone else’s glory comes at a price:

This tweep said she was scared she won’t win:

Lemonade talked of how South Africans wrote petition for Chidima to be removed from Miss Universe:

Seun said South Africans are blaming Nigerians:

This tweep said God works mysteriously:

Tannies called Chidimma a child of grace:

Read more comments from Instagram below:

king_sizetolly:

“Miracle no dey taya Jesus.”

Shantee_attah:

“Once Nigerians set aside their differences and support you, the sky will be your limit.”

preshlenas:

“Person wey no fit smell top 20. Good choice!”

Ajaobusayo_mona:

“God of karma , SA dey whine nigeria girl 😂 a whole Nigeria where village people full 😂😂 the post is to be tagged SA bow to Nigeria.”

Tutunoni:

“I know this is the work of one babalawo.”

Chidimma Adetshina lands in Mexico to represent Nigeria

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Chidimma Vanessa Adetshina showed preparations for the highly anticipated Miss Universe 2024.

In a recent video on her verified social media pages, Chidimma Adetshina was spotted in Mexico a few hours after her arrival for the international beauty pageant.

She wore an elegant outfit designed by a Nigerian designer, Maryam Elisha, while waving her Nigerian flag.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng