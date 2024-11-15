Chidimma Adetshina made Nigeria proud as she portrayed the country's rich cultural heritage at the Miss Universe 2024 beauty pageant

Her hand-beaded traditional costume was crafted with over 10,000 coral pearls, cowrie shells, stones, and feathers

The outfit was combined with a headpiece which signified authority and a deep connection to ancestors, which got her fans excited

Nigeria's representative at the Miss Universe 2024 beauty pageant Chidimma Adetshina turned heads as she rocked a Sisi Eko traditional outfit at the event.

Chidimma Adetshina looks gorgeous in her Sisi Eko outfit at Miss Universe. Image credit: @seyi_babay/X, @chichi_vanessa

Source: Instagram

Chidimma ensured that she made a fashion statement with her attire while preparing for the grand finale in Mexico on November 16, 2024.

According to the creative director of her costume, Abanobi Emmanuel ifechukwu, it is a vibrant symbol of unity, strength, and heritage. It was crafted with over 10,000 coral pearls, cowrie shells, stones, feathers, and raffia.

Abanobi noted that each element honours the traditions and spirit of the people and celebrates the diverse cultures of Nigeria and Africa.

The significance of Chidimma Adetshina's headpiece

Chidimma combined her outfit with a magnificent headpiece which signified authority and a deep connection to ancestors, while the beads represented various facets of African identity - unity, prosperity, courage, and resilience.

The stones and shells symbolise wealth, protection, and connection to the earth. The raffia spoke to the land’s roots, and the staff in her hand embodied wisdom and leadership. It is a powerful representation of a woman who unites through beauty, strength, and empowerment.

Watch Chidimma Adetshina's outfit below:

See another outfit Chidimma Adetshina wore at Miss Universe below:

Fans hail Chidimma Adetshina's Miss Universe outfit

Check out some of the reactions to Chidimma Adetshina's outfit below:

@washerboyy:

"Definitely the best miss universe candidate Nigeria has ever had."

@adaachomusic:

"I can only imagine how heavy that costume must be. Yet she carried it with grace."

@quecy321:

"Go girl. We are behind you...may the Lord continue to shower his grace towards you. You re unstoppable."

maksat9708:

"Chichi went to Mexico in her no gree for anybody mode."

@style_by_ruvero:

"Go girl, we are routing for you."

@f.musiyiwa:

"I believe in her she's exquisite."

Chidimma Adetshina gives 5 style inspiration

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Chdimma Adetshina won the Miss Universe Nigeria pageant and has continued to make the new.

Aside from the controversy surrounding her participation in Miss Universe South Africa, Chidimma has a daunting fashion sense.

In recent times, she has proven that she can give style inspiration as Legit.ng takes a stroll into her wardrobe.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng