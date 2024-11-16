A devastating fire at a neonatal ward in northern India's Jhansi district has claimed the lives of at least 10 newborns

Parents desperately smashed windows and scrambled to save their children, while hospital staff managed to rescue 44 infants

Authorities blame the blaze on an electrical fault, sparking renewed concerns over safety standards in Indian healthcare facilities

A devastating fire at the neonatal ward of Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College Hospital in northern India has claimed the lives of at least 10 newborns, leaving families and the nation in mourning.

The tragedy unfolded late Friday night when an electrical fault sparked a blaze, plunging the ward into chaos and grief.

As flames spread rapidly through the neonatal intensive care unit, distraught parents reportedly smashed windows and scrambled to rescue their children.

“The nurses were pushing people out, but those who managed to get in grabbed any child they could,” a grieving grandmother shared with ANI news agency.

Blaze engulfs hospital in Uttar Pradesh

Santoshi, a new mother searching for her 10-day-old baby, described the harrowing moments:

"When the fire broke out, I couldn't go inside to rescue my baby. How could I? When no one was able to get inside, how could anyone hand me my baby?” she told ANI news agency.

Hospital staff managed to save 44 infants, although 16 remain in critical condition, authorities confirmed.

Tragically, three of the deceased infants have yet to be identified, leaving parents in anguish over their children's fates.

State officials announced a compensation of 500,000 rupees (approximately $5,900) for each bereaved family. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences, describing the incident as "heart-wrenching" in a social media post.

"My deepest condolences to those who have lost their innocent children in this. I pray to God to give them the strength to bear this immense loss," he wrote.

