DSP Aminu Sanusi Lamido, the first son of the 16th Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, has been turbaned as the Ciroman Kano

The turbaning ceremony took place on Friday, November 15 in the presence of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, his deputy, Comrade Abdulsalam Gwarzo and a host of high-profile guests

Emir Sanusi's son is the 17th holder of the prestigious title taking after his Ambassador Aminu Sanusi, who held the traditional title until his passing in the 1990s

Kano state - The 16th Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II turbaned his son, DSP Aminu Sanusi Lamido as the Ciroman Kano.

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, deputy governor Comrade Abdulsalam Gwarzo, and dignitaries were present as Sanusi turbaned his son as the 17th holder of the prestigious title on Friday, November 15.

According to Leadership, the Ciroma title is reserved for a crown prince and heir apparent in the Kano Emirate system.

It is of significant traditional importance and an oversight of certain districts within the Emirate and other responsibilities.

Explaining his decision, Emir Muhammadu Sanusi II said he chose his son because of his loyalty, philanthropy, and service to the community, Leadership reports.

Speaking during the ceremony, the Emir said:

“I chose to honour him with this crown because of his good nature and philanthropy.”

The first-class monarch urged DSP Aminu to emulate the virtues of discipline and respect.

“You inherited the title of Ciroma from your grandfather, and you will now be the 17th to hold this title. I urge you to walk in the path of righteousness they have paved,”

DSP Aminu expressed gratitude to God and Emir Sanusi II for the honour.

In his acceptance speech, he said:

“I thank His Highness for this honour and pledge to serve the Kano Emirate diligently,”

Legit.ng recalls that Sanusi II announced plans to turban his eldest son, Aminu Sanusi, as the Ciroman Kano.

The turbaning ceremony, scheduled for November i5, 2024, will also honour nine other prominent figures.

The announcement has sparked mixed reactions among Nigerians, with some viewing the move as a cultural preservation step.

Kano govt discloses reason Emir Sanusi was reinstated

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi II was reinstated on Friday, May 24 in the best interest of the state.

The commissioner of Information, Baba Halilu Dantiye, said this in a statement on Monday, May 27.

Dantiye said Kano state remained peaceful despite pockets of public disturbance perpetrated by some miscreants following the abolishment of four emirates.

