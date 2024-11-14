Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) considers a waiver for extra-year students facing academic struggles, following a recent distressing incident

An internal memo reveals the university's compassionate measures to support students, including those repeating one or two courses

The decision aims to prevent further concerning attempts due to academic stress and rigour, according to the university's spokesperson

The management of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, Osun State, has announced its commitment to assist extra-year students who are struggling academically by considering a waiver for them.

This decision comes in response to a recent distressing incident involving a 200-level student who reportedly attempted self-harm due to academic challenges.

OAU Considers Waiver for Extra-Year Students Following Distressing Incident

An internal memo dated November 1, 2024, obtained by PUNCH newspaper from the university’s Senate Division, revealed that a special Committee of Deans meeting was convened to address the case of the affected student.

Waiver Consideration from OAU

The memo, signed by the Deputy Registrar, M.S. Oluwajoba, detailed compassionate measures that were proposed to support struggling students.

The student, whose name was withheld, had transferred from the Faculty of Pharmacy to the Department of Biology Education and reportedly attempted self-harm on October 16.

The incident prompted the Dean of the Faculty to escalate the matter to higher authorities. The memo titled, “Decision Extract: Re: Special Meeting of Committee of Deans held on Wednesday, October 16, 2024,” directed to all deans, highlighted the decisions made during the meeting.

The memo stated:

“The Dean, Faculty of Education reported a case of an attempt by a Part II student who transferred from the Faculty of Pharmacy to the Department of Biology Education on Wednesday, October 16, 2024. After due deliberation on the matter, the Committee decided that: Members of staff should continue as usual to offer support to our students. The departmental and the Faculty Boards of Examiners are advised and encouraged to provide an enabling environment for students’ support. Staff and Part Advisers should kindly cooperate in this regard. The above information supersedes the earlier circulated decision extract.”

An earlier circular from the office, dated October 17, 2024, had stated that any student who had only one or two courses left to pass to graduate, having attempted those courses in previous semesters, “should be considered to graduate on compassionate grounds provided such assistance SHALL NOT change the candidate’s class of degree.”

A top official from the university, however, revealed that the decision "is not official" but is being considered “in the wisdom of the university” given the sensitivity of the situation.

