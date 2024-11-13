The NEC of the Medical and Dental Consultants Association of Nigeria (MDCAN) declared a seven-day warning strike effective from Monday, November 18, 2024

MDCAN demanded that the Bola Tinubu-led government immediately dismiss Greg Ozumba Mbadiwe from his position as the pro-chancellor of the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Anambra state

MDCAN's heavyweights accused Mbadiwe of insubordination and refusal to enforce the ministry of education’s directive nullifying the recent appointment of the vice-chancellor of the university, Professor Benard Ifeanyi Odoh

Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering public affairs.

Jos, Plateau state - The Medical and Dental Consultants Association of Nigeria (MDCAN) has announced that its members will embark on a seven-day warning nationwide strike.

As reported by Vanguard on Wednesday, November 13, the strike will start on Monday, November 18.

A dentist standing in an office. Photo credit: Jetta Productions Ince.

Source: Getty Images

The Nigerian Tribune also noted MDCAN's resolution.

The strike order was issued by the MDCAN's national executive council (NEC). The directive asked members across all Nigerian universities and public medical facilities to comply.

This decision followed an extraordinary NEC meeting held on Monday, November 11, 2024, in Jos, Plateau state, where MDCAN reviewed the 21-day ultimatum it had earlier given the Bola Tinubu government, demanding an end to what it termed “discriminatory treatment” toward its members.

MDCAN demands sack of varsity pro-chancellor

Furthermore, the association called on the federal government to immediately sack Greg Ozumba Mbadiwe as the pro-chancellor and chairman of the governing council, Nnamdi Azikiwe University. They claimed that Mbadiwe has questions to answer over alleged insubordination.

In addition, MDCAN wants a review of the retirement age of medical consultants to 70 years "to address the current shortfall of critical manpower for training, research, and healthcare services in the country".

Legit.ng understands that MDCAN's NEC will reconvene at the expiration of the seven-day warning strike notice to reassess the situation and progress made to enable them to take the next line of action.

Resident doctors begin nationwide strike

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) declared a seven-day warning strike across the country.

Dele Abdullahi, NARD president, said the decision was made during an emergency national executive council (NEC) meeting.

