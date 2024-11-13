Pastor Tunde Bakare has donated 6kVA solar energy to his alma mata, the Faculty of Law at the University of Lagos

The cleric made the donation in celebration of his 70th birthday, and the event was tagged "Let There Be Light"

According to Pastor Bakare, the generous gift to his alma mater underscores his commitment to education and sustainability

The University of Lagos' Faculty of Law celebrated Pastor Tunde Bakare's 70th birthday in grand style on November 12, 2024. The event, themed "Let There Be Light," featured the unveiling of a 6kVA solar power system, a generous gift from Pastor Bakare to his alma mater, symbolizing his commitment to education and sustainability.

This remarkable gesture underscores Pastor Bakare's dedication to giving back to the institution that shaped his illustrious career. The ceremony, held at the Tayo Aderinokun Hall, brought together distinguished guests from the legal, political, and academic sectors, as well as university staff and students.

Pastor Bakare donates solar power project to UNILAG's Faculty of Law Photo Credit: @UnilagNigeria, @DapoAbiodunCON

Source: Twitter

According to the UNILAG website, notable attendees included Justice Kazeem Alogba, Professor Oyelowo Oyewo, SAN, Mr. Tonye Cole, and Mrs. Folashade Alli. Fellow alumni, such as Professor Taiwo Osipitan, SAN, and Mrs. Titilayo Akinlawon, SAN, also graced the occasion.

Pastor Tunde Bakare at 70: UNILAG celebration

The event showcased cultural performances from Faculty of Law students, who recited poignant poems in honour of Pastor Bakare's generosity and leadership. These heartfelt tributes reflected the admiration and respect he commands among the next generation of legal minds.

In her welcome address, Deputy Vice-Chancellor Professor Ayodele Atsenuwa expressed the University's deep gratitude for the solar project. She emphasized its significance, especially considering the rising costs of electricity and municipal services faced by public tertiary institutions like UNILAG.

Chaired by immediate past Vice-Chancellor Professor Oluwatoyin T. Ogundipe, the ceremony celebrated Pastor Bakare's personal achievements and his ongoing support for the University. Professor Ogundipe eloquently highlighted the importance of giving back to one's alma mater, emphasizing the value of philanthropy in education.

Governors, monarchs at Pastor Tunde Bakare's birthday

Legit.ng earlier reported that Pastor Tunde Bakare celebrated his 70th birthday on Monday, November 11, with a special thanksgiving service at his Citadel Global Community Church in Lagos

The event was graced by some governors, former governors, and other influential dignitaries, including the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi.

President Bola Tinubu had earlier praised the cleric in his birthday wishes, describing him as a major voice of the people in Nigeria.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng