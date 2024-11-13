Baze University in Abuja has awarded a $20,000 prize to Farid Hammayo, its best graduating student, who achieved a 3.96 CGPA in Economics

Additionally, the university has offered job or full PhD scholarships to postgraduate students Susan Obasi and Adeola Ayoola, both of whom earned perfect 5.0 CGPAs

The awards is believed to highlight Baze University's commitment to academic excellence and student success

Baze University, a prestigious private institution in Nigeria’s capital, has announced an impressive $20,000 prize for its best graduating student, Farid Hammayo, during its 11th convocation ceremony over the weekend.

The 21-year-old Hammayo earned this recognition by graduating with a 3.96 Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) on a 4.0 scale, securing a Bachelor of Science (BSc) degree in Economics.

Recognition of Academic Excellence

The Chancellor of Baze University, Yusuf Baba-Ahmed, lauded Hammayo's remarkable academic performance while announcing the prize.

Mr. Baba-Ahmed also revealed incentives for the top postgraduate students, Susan Obasi (MSc Management) and Adeola Ayoola (M.Eng Civil Engineering), both of whom achieved a perfect 5.0 CGPA.

As a reward for their outstanding achievements, Mr. Baba-Ahmed offered them a choice between a full tuition-free PhD scholarship or a job opportunity at Baze University.

Celebrating Graduates and Honorees

The convocation was in honour and celebration of a community of 749 graduates of Baze University. Among them, 30 First Class graduates stood tall, each one a beacon of excellence.

The celebration also carried a poignant note with the posthumous honor bestowed upon the late Wazirin Dutse, Mukhtar Muhammad, a man of legacy and service.

Commitment to Academic Excellence

Another first class graduate from the University of Ilorin, Ebiomafari Omowunmi who spoke with Legit.ng offered advise on how students can achieve academic excellence:



