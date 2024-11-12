Pastor Tunde Bakare celebrated his 70th birthday on Monday, November 11, with a special thanksgiving service at his Citadel Global Community Church in Lagos

The event was graced by some governors, former governors, and other influential dignitaries, including the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi

President Bola Tinubu had earlier praised the cleric in his birthday wishes, describing him as a major voice of the people in Nigeria

Pastor Tunde Bakare, founder of the Citadel Global Community Church, marked a significant milestone on Monday, November 11, as his 70th birthday. The event was surrounded by distinguished dignitaries, political leaders, and well-wishers at a special thanksgiving service in Lagos.

Notable figures attended the event, such as Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who shared pictures from the celebration on social media and expressed his joy at being part of the occasion.

Sanwo-Olu, El-Rufai, Sanusi, and other influential Nigerians at Pastor Bakare's birthday celebration Photo Credit: @MobilePunch

Source: Twitter

Prominent figures attend Pastor Bakare's birthday celebration

The Punch reported that the celebration was a testament to Pastor Bakare's influence and impact, with prominent figures like Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun, former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai, and Lagos State Deputy Governor Dr. Obafemi Hamzat in attendance. The Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II, also graced the occasion, with his arrival captured in videos shared by veteran journalist Dele Momodu.

President Bola Tinubu praised Pastor Bakare's service to the nation, describing him as "one of Nigeria's most influential voices." The event also saw the official launch of Bakare's autobiography, "The Last, But Definitely Not the Least."

The 70th birthday celebration was a fitting tribute to Pastor Bakare's remarkable life and legacy, marked by his dedication to serving Nigeria and his community. As he enters this new chapter, his influence and impact will undoubtedly continue to inspire and shape the lives of many.

See pictures and videos here:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng