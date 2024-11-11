A tragic accident at Ayetoro Market on Monday, caused by a truck's brake failure, resulted in the loss of three lives after the truck collided with a tricycle

LASTMA has deployed a tow truck to remove the affected vehicles and is managing diverted traffic at the scene to ensure smooth flow

Authorities urge motorists to perform regular vehicle checks, stressing that preventive maintenance could be crucial for road safety

A fatal accident shook Ayetoro Market early Monday as a truck, reportedly suffering a brake failure while descending from Ita-Opo, collided with a commercial tricycle and a parked Toyota Camry before crashing into the crowded market complex.

Three lives were lost in the incident, with victims now taken to the morgue at Epe General Hospital.

LASTMA assures traffic control, recovery efforts

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) confirmed that a tow truck has been deployed to the scene to evacuate the affected vehicles, while officers are managing diverted traffic to facilitate smooth movement, Vanguard reported.

A statement from LASTMA's official Twitter account read,

“There was a broken down truck just after the Mile12 bridge inward Ketu which has just been recovered, our officials are well positioned managing its traffic effect. Patience is required from all road users.”

The authorities appealed to all motorists to remain vigilant and ensure their vehicles are in top condition, emphasizing that a brief check could mean the difference between life and death on the road.

Driver sets self, LASTMA officer, bus ablaze in Lagos

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a yet-to-be-identified driver of a commercial bus reportedly set himself, his vehicle, and a Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) officer on fire in an attempt to escape apprehension for a traffic violation, Nigerian Tribune reported

The incident, which has sent shockwaves across Lagos, occurred on Tuesday, November 5, 2024, in the Cele inward Mile-2 area.

The injured LASTMA officer, who sustained severe burns, was rushed to a nearby hospital for urgent medical care.

