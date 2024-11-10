The Parliamentary Monitoring Group (PMG) commended Speaker Tajudeen Abbas for his leadership

PMG’s mid-year assessment praised the House’s achievements, such as the Constitution Review Committee and improved public engagement, others

Dr. Adebayor Lion Ogorri, PMG’s Executive Director, urged Abbas to keep advancing initiatives for economic growth, institutional strength, others

The Parliamentary Monitoring Group (PMG), a civil society organization dedicated to promoting legislative transparency and accountability, has lauded Speaker Tajudeen Abbas of the House of Representatives for his leadership and the 10th National Assembly’s commitment to national progress.

In its mid-year assessment, PMG highlighted Speaker Abbas’ role in fostering constructive debates, strengthening national security, supporting economic growth, and advancing institutional reforms.

The PMG’s Executive Director, Dr. Adebayor Lion Ogorri, praised Speaker Abbas’ leadership in a statement, noting how his approach has driven critical discussions and collaborative decision-making, Leadership reported.

According to Dr. Ogorri, Speaker Abbas’ leadership “has fostered a collaborative environment, promoting constructive debate and informed decision-making.”

"His active sponsorship of various bills demonstrates his dedication to legislative progress.

“Under his guidance, the House has shown remarkable dedication to the welfare of Nigerians,” Dr. Ogorri said.

He noted that significant reforms, particularly in constitution review, legislative transparency, and public engagement, reflect the House’s commitment to addressing national concerns, Daily Trust reported.

Key legislative achievements recognized

The PMG commended the House for reforms that have strengthened accountability and citizen involvement.

Highlighting the creation of a Constitution Review Committee and increased transparency through improved accessibility of legislative documents, PMG stated these changes have “enhanced interaction with constituents through town hall meetings and public hearings,” creating a stronger sense of inclusivity.

The PMG’s report also praised the House’s “prompt passage of key bills, increased transparency, and effective representation,” as accomplishments that resonate with citizens, who have expressed satisfaction with the Assembly’s performance.

Encouraging Speaker Abbas to continue leading efforts toward economic development, Dr. Ogorri urged him to “champion legislative initiatives that promote economic growth, strengthen institutional frameworks, and enhance national security.”

