Multiple national grid failures in Nigeria this week have sparked public frustration and calls for accountability, particularly from the Minister of Power

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) urged the Minister of Power to step down, citing leadership failures and lack of accountability

ACF spokesperson Prof. Baba Mohammed also said systemic corruption and inefficiency are worsening the crisis, impacting Nigerians’ lives and livelihoods with each collapse

Nigeria’s national power grid has collapsed several times in the past week, causing widespread darkness.

The consistent collapse of the grid has also sparked a wave of frustration among citizens and experts alike.

Critics argue that the recurring outages signal deep-seated issues within the power sector, urging President Bola Tinubu to demand more accountability from his appointees, particularly the Minister of Power.

Minister should resign if he can’t deliver, says ACF

Specifically, the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), while speaking with Legit.ng called for the resignation of the Minister of Power, highlighting the absence of accountability in the power sector.

Its spokesperson, Prof Baba Mohammed, said:

“In any sane country, the Minister of Power would have resigned or been sacked by now.

“There is simply no excuse for what is happening. This isn’t just about technical issues; it’s about leadership, and right now, leadership is missing."

Mohammed believed that while technical challenges can partly account for grid collapses, the power sector's lack of accountability has enabled repeated failures.

“When a president appoints a minister, there should be a clear mandate and a timeline—results within three, six months, or you’re out.

"We need a leader who demands results, or this cycle will continue,” he added.

Furthermore, Mohammed argued that the issue extends beyond the ministry, with systemic corruption and technical inefficiencies playing a significant role.

“Of course, it’s not just the minister. It’s the technical teams, the contractors, and the entire structure riddled with incompetence and corruption.

“There’s always impunity; officials don’t face consequences, and so we’re stuck in this loop of failures," he said.

Tinubu failing on electricity promises to Nigerians, ACF says

Mohammed also noted that despite previous promises, the power supply remains erratic, with each collapse amplifying the economic and social burden on Nigerians.

“People’s lives and livelihoods are impacted every time the grid fails. Without urgent action, we’re going nowhere,” she stated.

Bayelsa in darkness for 3 months, gov Diri cries out

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa state said the state has been without electricity for the past three months.

Diri said the blackout was caused by the vandalization of electricity installations owned by the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN).

