Ikotun, Lagos state -Prophet Ezekiel Olawumi Odedoyin, the Christ for All Souls Ministry president, has declared that Nigeria will soon witness its first female president.

Speaking in an interview with Legit.ng, Odedoyin expressed a strong belief that a female president in Nigeria will happen; however, stated that it will not happen immediately.

Speaking at the church’s headquarters in Ikotun, Lagos, Odedoyin, who has previously made several high-profile prophecies, including predicting the emergence of Bola Ahmed Tinubu as president of Nigeria, emphasised that the country is poised for a significant shift in leadership.

His words:

"A female president in Nigeria is coming," he stated. "It will happen, but it will happen. She is coming for a different agenda."

While he did not specify a timeline, he noted that a female president in Nigeria will come to pass.

Women in church leadership

In addition to his political predictions, Odedoyin also spoke about the role of women in church leadership.

He maintained that women should not occupy the position of head in church settings.

He stated:

"Women have important roles within the church, but they are not supposed to be the head."

Prophet Odedoyin explained that while women can play vital roles in the church, leading the church is not supported by biblical teachings.

He added:

"The Lord told me that 99% of churches established by women are not from Him; many are possessed. Many women have come here and confessed how they have been possessed."

He referenced the Bible, noting that Apostle Paul discouraged women from holding authority in the church.

"From Genesis, the way the Lord operated showed the mind of God. The priests chosen by the Lord were men. The twelve disciples were men. Are we suggesting that God doesn't know what He is doing? That is the standard."

Ezekiel clarified that women can play roles in the church, such as prophesying and evangelising.

"A woman can only be a leader in the church when there are no men ready to take the mantle. In any church where a woman leads the altar, it means the men are not prepared."

Speaking further, Prophet Ezekiel condemned pastors for preaching a "transactional gospel" and using the altar for fundraising.

He stated that offerings and tithes should not be forced on members.

His words:

"Here, we are bible believing church and have 540 strict doctrines that guide our leadership and operations.

"No Christian leader invited or within us can raise funds from the altar. We strongly believe in God's divine provision, and it has never failed us."

“Nigerians are suffering, don’t wait till they stone you”

Also, Legit.ng reported earlier that Entertainers and top politicians were not spared as Odedoyin Ezekiel makes scary predictions.

In his latest prophecies for 2024, the man of God disclosed that famous politicians will lose their stronghold and positions while entertainers who sold their souls will not be spared.

Ezekiel maintained further that Nigeria will progress only when corrupt leaders and followers repent.

