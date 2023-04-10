Prophet Ezekiel Olawumi Odedoyin, president of Christ for All Souls Ministry, has called for an end to ethnic bigotry in Nigeria, stating that no tribe is superior to another

The cleric condemned politicians for promoting ethnic division and emphasized that all tribes in Nigeria are loved and valued by God

Prophet Odedoyin also set an agenda for incoming President Bola Tinubu, urging him to rule according to God's standards and not forsake any tribe, just as he also released a prophecy

Egbeda, Lagos state - The president of the Christ for All Souls Ministry, Prophet Ezekiel Olawumi Odedoyin, has called for an end to ethnic bigotry in Nigeria, emphasising that no tribe is superior to the other.

Speaking at the church’s headquarters in Egbeda, Lagos, Odedoyin urged Nigerians to unite in Christ, stating that every tribe is loved and valued by God.

Prophet Ezekiel Olawumi Odedoyin sets agenda for President-elect Bola Tinubu. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

He condemned politicians for promoting ethnic division, stating that different tribes in Nigeria have always been one.

Prophet Odedoyin maintained that anyone who discriminates against a particular tribe is not from God but comparable to an animal.

He emphasised that the Yoruba, Igbo, and Hausa people are equally valuable and should come together to embrace love.

Odedoyin declared that God is the best security and that Nigerians must allow Him to protect them.

The man of God stated that while there may still be calamities but those who turn to God will fare better.

Prophet Odedoyin sets agenda for President-elect Tinubu

Meanwhile, Prophet Odedoyin has urged the incoming president, Bola Tinubu, to rule according to God’s standards and not forsake any tribe.

The cleric emphasised that the president is the father of the nation and not of a particular tribe.

He also warned against the rise of cabals who may try to hijack the government and urged the incoming government to select cabinet members carefully.

Odedoyin releases fresh prophecy on Tinubu's government

Odedoyin said he had prophesied about the emergence of Tinubu, stating that while while the former Lagos governor will not save the nation, he will pave the way for other leaders who will come to rule.

He dismissed claims that Tinubu was part of President Muhammadu Buhari’s government, noting that he cannot release what God has given him to another person and does not want anyone to take his glory.

Odedoyin also said the president cannot do everything and warned that there are people in the cabinet who are worse than the president and are destroying the lives of the people.

Speaking about citing the headquarters of the church in Lagos, he said:

“Christ for All Souls is coming down to Lagos in another package, we are bringing a solution centre to Lagos.

A ground where people will come from every part of the world to see that God is performing miracles, and they will testify to what God is doing."

