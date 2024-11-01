Did Labour Accept N40,000 As New Minimum Wage? TUC Reacts
- The Trade Union Congress (TUC) has reacted to reports suggesting that the union is negotiating N40,000 as the minimum wage for workers in Benue state
- The chairman of the union in Benue state, Gideon Akaa, clarified the claims and noted that discussions with the government are still ongoing, and no agreement on the minimum wage has been finalized
- Akaa also disclosed that labour leaders have proposed N75,000 and N77,000 as the new minimum wage in Benue led by Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia
Do not miss an opportunity to join FREE webinar by Legit.ng. AI in Action: Practical Skills for Creative Professionals. Register here!
Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.
Gideon Akaa, chairman of the Trade Union Congress in Benue state, has stated that labour leaders are negotiating with the government over the new minimum wage.
He dismissed the trending report on social media that the Benue state government led by Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia presented N40,000 as the new minimum wage.
Speaking with journalists on Friday, November 1, he said that both parties are yet to agree on any amount adding that what the labour put on the table was N75,000 and N77,000, The Punch reported.
PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng Needs Your Help! Take our Survey Now and See Improvements at LEGIT.NG Tomorrow
He said:
“I’m not aware of the rumour of N40,000. We held a meeting with the government and the negotiation is still ongoing. Nobody has mentioned anything about N40,000 to the best of my knowledge.
“So, where the rumour is coming from, I do not know. The government has not agreed to pay any amount, we are still negotiating. Once the negotiation is concluded, we will sign an agreement.
“As the negotiation is still ongoing, we have so many figures but we are yet to agree on something. We have N75,000, N77,000 on the negotiation table.”
Read more about new minimum wage here:
- Ondo governor explains delay in implementation of N73,000 minimum wage
- Why we haven’t paid pensioners' new minimum wage, Military explains
- New minimum wage: 20 states begin payment to workers - Report
Rhodes-Vivour insists “N85k not enough for Lagos workers
In a related development, Legit.ng reported that Lagos-based Labour Party chieftain Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour criticised Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu's government over the N85,000 minimum wage.
Rhodes-Vivour insisted that the amount would not make a difference in the lives of Lagos state workers, considering the current economic situation.
In a post shared on his X page, the LP governorship candidate suggested that N100,000 would suffice in this difficult time.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Esther Odili (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Esther Odili is a journalist and a Politics/Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng with 6+ years of experience. Before joining Legit.ng, Esther has worked with other reputable media houses, such as the New Telegraph newspaper and Galaxy Television. She Holds OND and HND in Mass Communication from NIJ, where she was recognized as the best student in print journalism in 2018. Email: esther.odili@corp.legit.ng.