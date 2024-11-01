The Trade Union Congress (TUC) has reacted to reports suggesting that the union is negotiating N40,000 as the minimum wage for workers in Benue state

The chairman of the union in Benue state, Gideon Akaa, clarified the claims and noted that discussions with the government are still ongoing, and no agreement on the minimum wage has been finalized

Akaa also disclosed that labour leaders have proposed N75,000 and N77,000 as the new minimum wage in Benue led by Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia

Gideon Akaa, chairman of the Trade Union Congress in Benue state, has stated that labour leaders are negotiating with the government over the new minimum wage.

He dismissed the trending report on social media that the government led by Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia presented N40,000 as the new minimum wage.

Speaking with journalists on Friday, November 1, he said that both parties are yet to agree on any amount adding that what the labour put on the table was N75,000 and N77,000, The Punch reported.

He said:

“I’m not aware of the rumour of N40,000. We held a meeting with the government and the negotiation is still ongoing. Nobody has mentioned anything about N40,000 to the best of my knowledge.

“So, where the rumour is coming from, I do not know. The government has not agreed to pay any amount, we are still negotiating. Once the negotiation is concluded, we will sign an agreement.

“As the negotiation is still ongoing, we have so many figures but we are yet to agree on something. We have N75,000, N77,000 on the negotiation table.”

