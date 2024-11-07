A faction of famous Equatorial Guinea government official, Baltasar Engonga, almost happened in Bauchi state, Nigeria

A Chief Magistrate Court has remanded a 76-year-old man, Bala Mohammed, to prison or allegedly posting pictures of women on Facebook

A complainant (name withheld) said she merely took a selfie with the defendant and had no affair with him

Bauchi state - A 76-year-old man, Bala Mohammed, has been remanded in prison for allegedly posting pictures of women on Facebook.

Legit.ng recalls that something similar happened in Equatorial Guinea when Baltasar Engonga, Director General of the National Financial Investigation Agency (ANIF), was arrested for allegedly recording over 400 sex tapes which later went viral on social media.

The explicit videos, including encounters with high-profile figures, sparked public backlash after being leaked online The government has suspended implicated officials and reaffirmed its commitment to ethical governance.

Operatives of the Bauchi state police command arraigned Mohammed in court, charging him with defamation of character.

The prosecutor, ASP Zakari Mohammed, told the court that Mohammed, a resident of Tambari Housing Estate committed the offense in October 2024, Vanguard reports.

ASP Zakari said the defendant posted pictures of several women, claiming they were his girlfriends with whom he had sexual relationships.

According to the prosecutor, a complainant (name withheld) said she merely took a selfie with the defendant and had no affair with him.

Zakari argued that the defendant’s actions violated sections 183, 196, 388, and 389 of the Bauchi State Penal Code 2022.

The Magistrate, Mrs Laraba Hamisu adjourned the case to November 27, 2024, to allow for further investigation.

Man posts several photos of ex-girlfriends on Facebook

Legit.ng earlier reported that Muhammad was questioned by Hisbah for sharing photos of himself with various women on social media, allegedly his former girlfriends.

The images sparked widespread reactions online, and the families of the women in the photos complained to the commission, prompting an investigation.

Muhammad admitted to posting the photos, taken about 20 years ago when the women were unmarried, and apologised for any distress caused.

