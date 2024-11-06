Nigerian activist Deji Adeyanju mocked INEC, suggesting it could "save" Kamala Harris after her 2024 U.S. election loss to Trump, sparking mixed reactions

Adeyanju’s post, hinting at INEC's alleged influence on election results, quickly stirred debates online

The U.S. election, fiercely contested by Harris and Trump, ended in Trump’s victory despite Harris’s strong endorsements

Nigerian activist and lawyer, Deji Adeyanju, has stirred reactions with his comments following the announcement of Donald Trump's victory in the hotly contested 2024 U.S. presidential election.

Adeyanju took to social media to mock Democratic candidate Kamala Harris's loss, suggesting that Nigeria’s Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) could "save" her.

The 2024 presidential election has been one of the most fiercely contested in recent U.S. history, with Kamala Harris and Donald Trump emerging as the leading candidates.

Harris’s campaign garnered support from prominent figures and organizations, promising a progressive vision for America.

However, Trump’s consistent momentum and support base ultimately led him to victory, leaving Harris and her supporters disappointed.

In a post shared on his X (formerly Twitter) handle, Adeyanju alluded to past controversies involving INEC’s handling of elections, implying that the commission could manipulate results in Harris’s favor.

His post read,

“INEC can still save Kamala. What INEC cannot do does not exist. They can switch off the server or change results on IREV.”

Adeyanju’s statement seemed intended to satirize INEC’s reputation, given Nigeria's history of electoral disputes.

The remarks quickly gained traction, sparking debates online.

Nigerians react to Adeyanju's comments

While some found his comments humorous, others saw it as a pointed critique of Nigeria’s electoral system.

Social media users responded to Adeyanju’s post with mixed reactions. Some found it to be lighthearted humor, while others viewed it as an indirect criticism of INEC's credibility.

@Ogbeniabbey said:

"Stop talking like a dunce, Deji. Voting machines weren’t working in some places yesterday, just like what happened under Yakubu.

"But instead of calling out the U.S. umpire, you still found a way to drag Mahmud into it. You thrive in chaos and being seen as an opposition."

@ugwuraphael712 said:

"I hope Nigeria leaders are watching America and I hope that evil mamood is watching also.

"This is how election is Conducted. No ballot snatching, no attacks on the voters. No he is from the east let him go to onitsha and vote. No Mc oluoma attacking the Igbo."

