Nigeria's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has reacted to reports of a major clampdown on its citizens in Libya over CAF's verdict on the botched 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

Both nations were billed for a reverse fixture in Benina, four days after the Super Eagles triumphed 1-0 at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo.

As the flight carrying the Nigerian team approached its destination in Benghazi, Libyan authorities ordered the pilot to fly to Al-Abraq, about 150 miles away.

The team and officials were left unattended at the airport as pictures of stranded players and officials flooded the internet.

With the situation unchanged for over 16 hours, the NFF took the tough decision to return the players back home as he match was abandoned.

CAF launched an investigation into the treatment of the Nigerian players, and in its ruling, the Super Eagles were awarded all three points and three goals.

The LFF was also handed a $50,000 fine, a decision that the Libyan football officials have rejected.

Clamp down of Nigerians in Libya?

Following the verdict, reports have it that there is a major clampdown on Nigerian citizens in Libya.

Libya News Today 1 shared a post on its Facebook Page with the caption:

“All Libyan TV channels are urging the government to arrest the Nigerian workers who are working here in Libya without legal papers. They have to pay $500 plus taxes.

“The fine that Libya is accused of will be paid by Nigerian citizens who live in Libya. We have been subjected to injustice. We have no borders with Nigeria. What benefit are they to us? They’re a burden on the Libyan people. They have to go back home.”

Nigerian government reacts

The Nigerian Foreign Affairs Ministry has disclosed the government’s commitment to protecting its citizens in the North African country.

In a statement signed by its spokesperson, Eche Abu-Obe, Nigerians in Libya are safe and going about their daily activities without interference. He said via Punch:

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs wishes to reiterate that the well-being of Nigerian citizens anywhere in the world is a top priority of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and will continue to strive to safeguard it at all times."

Libyan squad reconverge

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Libyan national team will begin early preparations for the final two games of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, which are still two weeks away.

Libya will face Rwanda at the Amahoro Stadium in Kigali on matchday five before hosting Benin Republic at the Martyrs of February Stadium in Benghazi in the final match.

The Mediterranean Knights are bottom of Group D with one point from four games and have a very slim chance of qualifying despite CAF's sanctions favouring Nigeria.

