CAF awarded all three points to the Super Eagles as a decision was made over the botched Libya vs Nigeria 2025 AFCON qualifier

The continental football governing body announced its decision on Saturday afternoon, October 26

According to CAF, the Libya Football Federation violated Article 31 of the AFCON Regulations, along with Article 82

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has announced its verdict over the botched Libya vs Nigeria 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

Having won the first leg 1-0 at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo, the Super Eagles departed for Benghazi ahead of the reverse fixture.

A flight carrying the Nigerian national team was diverted to Al-Abraq Airport, where the players and officials were left stranded.

Channels TV reports that the players took to social media to lament the situation as they slept on the bench inside the airport terminal.

After waiting for more than 16 hours, the situation was unchanged, and the Nigeria Football Federation decided to return their players home.

CAF launched an immediate investigation into the situation, with Libyan officials claiming they were treated poorly during the first leg back in Nigeria.

Below are 5 points from CAF's official decision

1. Regulation Breach:

The Libya Football Federation violated Article 31 of the AFCON Regulations, along with Articles 82 and 151 of the CAF Disciplinary Code.

2. Match Forfeiture:

The Libya vs. Nigeria match, originally scheduled for October 15, 2024, in Benghazi, has been declared forfeited by Libya, with a 3-0 score awarded to Nigeria.

3. Financial Penalty:

CAF has imposed a fine of USD 50,000 on the Libya Football Federation for the breaches.

4. Deadline for Payment:

Libya is required to settle this fine within 60 days of receiving the decision notice.

5. No Additional Penalties:

CAF dismissed all other motions or requests for further relief.

6. Implications for Standings:

The forfeiture impacts the AFCON qualifiers, as Nigeria gains three points from the 3-0 awarded win.

The Super Eagles are now on 10 points from four matches, four points better than second-placed Benin Republic, while Rwanda have five points. Bottom-placed Libya have only one point and are out of the running for qualification.

Worry for Libyan Football Federation

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Libyan Football Federation expressed concerns about CAF's verdict, which appears to be leaning toward a fixture forfeiture.

CAF's would jeopardize their chances of qualifying for the 2025 AFCON tournament in Morocco.

