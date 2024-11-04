The Nigerian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has reassured its citizens living in Libya of their safety following CAF’s verdict

CAF punished Libya after the Super Eagles abandoned their Africa Cup of Nations qualifier after being abandoned in an airport

The Libyan Football Federation was fined $50,000 by CAF and also forfeited the game points against the Super Eagles

Nigerians living in Libya have been assured of their safety by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs following the Confederation of African Football’s punishment of the Libyan Football Federation (LFF).

The Super Eagles were detained for over 20 hours at Al-Abraq Airport after arriving for the second leg of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Libya's national team, forcing the team to abandon the fixture.

According to All Nigeria Soccer, CAF's disciplinary committee found the Libyans guilty of breaching Article 31 of the Africa Cup of Nations Regulations, as well as Articles 82 and 151 of the CAF Disciplinary Code.

CAF would go ahead to award the Super Eagles three points and three goals for the abandoned match and also fine the Libyan Football Federation $50,000, to be paid within 60 days of notification.

Nigerians in Libya fear for the unknown

Following CAF’s verdict, it was rumoured that Libyan officials conducted widespread arrests, claiming that Nigerians working in Libya would shoulder the expense of the Libyan Federation's penalties, per Complete Sports.

Nigerians took to social media to kick against the widespread rumours after it was alleged some of their countrymen are being arrested by the Libyan authorities following the decision from CAF.

The Nigerian government however moved swiftly to counter such claims as it disclosed in a statement that all Nigerians are safe and going about their businesses without harassment.

Foreign Affairs assures Nigerians of safety

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement, signed by spokesman Eche Abu-Obe, assuring the public that Nigerian citizens in Libya are safe and going about their everyday lives without interruption, Punch NG reports.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs wishes to convey that as of the time of making this statement, Nigerians in Libya are going about their daily activities, devoid of any form of harassment by Libyan authorities," the statement read.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs wishes to reiterate that the well-being of Nigerian citizens anywhere in the world is a top priority of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and will continue to strive to safeguard it at all times."

Nigeria are top of Group D with 10 points from four games and are guaranteed of qualification to the biennial tournament with a point from their next two games

Why Libya postpone early camping

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Libyan national team have postponed their proposed early preparation camp for the AFCON 2025 qualifier games this month after a new update in the Libya Premier League.

Libya head coach Nasser Al-Hadhiri released a 25-man squad for the November international games last week and urged the players to resume training camp in Benghazi.

