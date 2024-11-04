Osun State Police have arrested a man, Saudi, for allegedly beheading his father, Baale, on a farm in Ilusi village, leaving the community in shock

Villagers, who found Baale’s body hidden with palm leaves after he didn’t return from the farm, reported that his son later confessed to the crime

Police spokesperson Yemisi Opalola confirmed the suspect’s custody and assured a thorough investigation to bring justice

Ilusi, Osun state - The Osun State Police Command has detained a man, identified as Saudi, who allegedly killed his father on a farm in the remote community of Ilusi village.

The disturbing crime, which came to light after a search party found the victim’s mutilated body, has sent shockwaves through the village, where violent crime is a rarity.

Residents react to the grisly incident

According to sources, the deceased, a respected local elder known as Baale, was last seen heading to his farm on Thursday morning, accompanied by his son, Vanguard reported.

When Baale failed to return that evening, concerns arose, prompting the village youth to organize a search party early Friday morning.

Ismail Olaolu, a neighbour and family acquaintance, shared details of the grim discovery.

“We found Baale’s body on the farm, covered with palm leaves. His head was missing, and it was a horrifying scene. No one in the village ever imagined something like this would happen here," Olaolu recounted to reporters.

Police arrest suspect over tragic incident

Police confirmed that upon questioning, the son allegedly confessed to the brutal act, The Punch reported.

The deceased’s motorcycle and cocoa harvest, found near the body, were also taken as evidence by authorities.

“The whole village is in shock. Baale was well-liked and respected. It’s tragic that it was his own son,” added Olaolu.

Speaking on the arrest, Osun State Police spokesperson Yemisi Opalola stated:'

“The suspect, who is the victim’s son, is currently in our custody. We are investigating the incident thoroughly to determine the motive behind such a brutal ac

Opalola reassured residents that the police were committed to conducting a full investigation, adding:

“Our priority is to ensure justice is served and to restore peace and security in Ilusi village.”

