Residents of Aribisala Street in Lagos’ Igando area were left stunned on Thursday, October 31, after a fight between two neighbours over a bucket took a gruesome turn.

The altercation, which reportedly began with a heated argument, ended when a woman, identified only as Fatima, allegedly bit off the tongue of her 18-year-old neighbour, Mitsura.

According to witnesses, the incident unfolded while the two women were doing laundry in their shared compound.

Fatima, said to be in her early thirties, allegedly confronted Mitsura, accusing her of using her bucket without permission.

The dispute quickly turned physical, with both women exchanging blows.

As reported by The Punch, the landlady of the property, known as Mama Ibadan, shared her efforts to defuse the situation before it escalated.

“They were both washing when I was called by neighbours, telling me they were fighting over the bucket.

"I rushed down and appealed to them, thinking the matter was resolved. But minutes later, I heard shouts, and when I got there, Mitsura’s mouth was soaked in blood.That’s when I learned Fatima had bitten off her tongue," she recalled.

Multiple hospitals reject injured teen

After the incident, neighbours rushed to take Mitsura to the hospital, but the process was fraught with difficulty, Vanguard reported.

Funke, a resident, described the frantic search for medical assistance.

“We took her to a nearby private hospital, but they rejected her. The same happened at two other hospitals before we were finally able to get her admitted at Igando General Hospital,” she said.

Funke added that Fatima’s husband had joined them at the hospital after being informed of the incident, The Punch reported.

The shocking event has garnered widespread sympathy for Mitsura, described by one neighbour as an orphan who recently moved into the building.

A neighbour, who chose to remain anonymous said:

“She lost her parents, so she came here to live with her friends who rented an apartment.

"Her friends weren’t around when it happened, but they rushed home when they heard. They took her to the hospital and then reported the matter to the police.”

Attempted escape thwarted by residents

As the gravity of the incident became apparent, Fatima reportedly attempted to flee the scene but was restrained by other residents who intervened.

Local residents then contacted the authorities, who have since taken steps to initiate legal proceedings.

