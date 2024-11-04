A man known as ‘Mistina Orobo’ has confessed to killing over 70 women in Ibadan for ritual purposes

Speaking on Fresh FM's program "Opeyemi," he detailed how these acts were driven by a need to sustain mystical powers

Now reformed and studying in a seminary, he shares his transformation story from a feared ritual killer to a man seeking redemption through faith

In a shocking revelation that has left the Oyo State capital reeling, a man known only by the moniker ‘Mistina Orobo’ has confessed to killing over 70 women for ritual purposes.

Speaking on Fresh FM’s popular radio program “Opeyemi,” hosted by social advocate Yinka Ayefele, the man, originally from the Foko area of Ibadan, detailed his gruesome past and conversion to a life of faith.

Mistina Orobo, whose birth name remains undisclosed, disclosed that his crimes spanned over seven years, involving victims primarily sourced from nightclubs and popular hangouts.

He claimed their blood was essential for renewing mystical powers that protected him from physical harm.

“My idol takes about 73 to 76 women for over seven years. These women are always gotten from the club or other popular places. When I eat people, it is purposely to renew the voodoo in my body. Sometimes, when I’m shot, it won’t penetrate, even when I’m hacked, the machete breaks. The sweetest human parts are tongue, palm, and foot.”

The confessions did not stop there. Mistina Orobo admitted he had been hired by influential figures in society, including bank managers and politicians. His fees ranged between N50 to N80 million per job.

“I also work for bank managers, politicians, and some other rich men. I’m very popular among them. When I first worked with a bank manager, it was one wealthy man that we killed and the info was supplied in the bank.

“The only person who was left to sign refused to sign, we visited him, made him sign, and killed him aftermath. I charge up to N50 to N80 million to get people killed and we always work as a team. I taught some people to work, some as highway or armed robbers and I usually get my fair share,” he added.

He now claims to have found redemption through Christianity, even spending four years in a seminary to learn how to be a prophet.

“I am now in a seminary. I spent four years learning to be a prophet. I am not ready to establish a church, I just want people to know my terrible story. I had sold all three houses and cars I bought while engaging in these acts. I met Jesus in my dream.”

