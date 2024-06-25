Ogun state Police Command has arrested Lekan Akinyemi for allegedly exhuming and beheading a corpse for ritualistic purposes

The arrest followed a report by Nojeem Balogun, who discovered his late father's grave had been tampered with

Akinyemi was caught in the act and the case will be transferred to the Anti-Robbery unit for further investigation

Abeokuta, Ogun state-Operatives of the Ogun State Police Command have apprehended a man accused of exhuming and beheading a corpse for ritualistic purposes in the Car Wash area of the state.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, Omolola Odutola, revealed that the suspect, Lekan Akinyemi, was arrested on Monday, June 24, after a resident reported suspicious activity around his father’s grave.

As reported by The Punch, the resident, Nojeem Balogun, reported that upon inspecting his father's grave, he discovered that the corpse's head had been severed.

Odutola further explained that following the report, officers from the Adatan Division promptly acted and arrested Akinyemi, Nigerian Tribune reported.

She stated:

"Nojeem Balogun, a resident of Iyana Cele Car Wash in Abeokuta, visited the police station to report that on June 23, 2024, around 0800hrs, one of his siblings informed him of unusual activities at their late father's grave in Isale Itoko, Abeokuta.

"Upon inspecting the grave, he discovered that their father's head had been removed by an unknown individual or group. Further investigation led to the identification of Lekan Akinyemi, who was caught red-handed as the perpetrator who exhumed the grave and severed the head.

"Lekan Akinyemi was apprehended during the act, and the case will be transferred to the Anti-Robbery unit for investigation before being handed over to the State CID."

