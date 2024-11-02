Lagos' Onigbongbo LCDA Chairman Oladotun Olakanle has passed away at the age of 54, and the cause of his death was yet to be known

The Onigbongbo Local Council Development Area (LCDA) is mourning the sudden death of its Chairman, Oladotun Olakanle, who passed away at the age of 54.

Olakanle reportedly died in the early hours of Saturday, November 2, 2024, although the cause of death remains unconfirmed. His death came just a day before his passing. Olakanle's administration had distributed vehicles to police formations in his council area, demonstrating his commitment to enhancing security in the region.

When was last public appearance of Olakanle

Vanguard reported that his final public appearance was on Thursday, October 31, 2024, at the burial party for Dr. Adesola Taiwo, a prominent All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain and CEO of Adefemi Taiwo Hospitals. A close friend who attended the party with Olakanle expressed shock and devastation at his sudden demise.

Olakanle's leadership had made significant impacts in Onigbongbo LCDA, including commissioning projects such as road construction, delivering compactor trucks to support LAWMA, and providing cash grants to aged beneficiaries.

How many Onigbongbo LCDA chairman dies in office

This tragic event marks the second time a sitting Council boss in Onigbongbo LCDA has died in office during their second term. Olakanle's predecessor, Babatunde Oke, also passed away due to Covid-19 complications while serving his second term.

The Onigbongbo LCDA community will deeply miss Olakanle's visionary leadership, which aimed to balance competing considerations of life and livelihood. As the council area comes to terms with this loss, they will remember Olakanle's dedication to the community's prosperity and progressive future.

