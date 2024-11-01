A Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) pastor, Olusegun Oluleye, returned 430 dirhams (N192,000) overpaid him in Morocco

Oluleye was commended and honoured for his honesty at a capacity-building workshop in Morocco

The Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) staff was described as a “true ambassador” of Nigeria by the Moroccan Tourism Agency and local police

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

FCT, Abuja - A Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) pastor, Olusegun Oluleye, has been honoured in Morocco for returning 430 dirhams (N192,000).

Oluleye was overpaid to him by a money changer at a bureau de change in Morocco.

The Moroccan police described Oluleye as a “true ambassador” of Nigeria. Photo credit: @NaijaTrend_1

Source: Twitter

The Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) staff was recognised for his honesty at a workshop organised by North East Consultancy Limited in Morocco.

According to Leadership, Oluleye explained that he notified the chief executive officer of North-East Consultancy Limited, Ahmed Gombe after he discovered the error.

Speaking further, the RCCG pastor said Gombe verified the overpayment and arranged for the money to be returned to the shop owner.

“I am always content with what I have and believe in returning what doesn’t belong to me.

“I encourage Nigerians to uphold honesty and act as ambassadors for their country wherever they go.”

The Moroccan Tourism Agency and local police described Oluleye as a “true ambassador” of Nigeria.

They also commended the RCCG pastor’s integrity.

Legit.ng recalls that four personnel of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) were presented with letters of commendation.

The FRSC personnel were commended for returning eight million, seven hundred thousand naira, they recovered during a road traffic crash.

Nigerians, however, said the FRSC should have at least promoted the officials rather than presenting them with just letters of commendation.

RCCG suspends 2 pastors over homosexuality allegation

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) took action against two pastors accused of practising homosexuality.

The popular Nigerian church suspended Pastor Ayorinde AdeBello and Deacon Oke Mayowa.

RCCG ordered an investigation into the homosexuality allegation against the pastors, and it is expected to be concluded within two weeks.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng