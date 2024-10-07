NAFDAC workers have commenced an indefinite strike over unresolved promotion and welfare issues, following unproductive meetings with management

The strike, led by the Senior Staff Association of Statutory Corporations and Government-Owned Companies, highlights critical grievances including promotion examination reforms and unpaid salary arrears

The union has directed all employees to withdraw their services until their demands are fully met

In a move that depicted the growing discontent among public sector employees, the Senior Staff Association of Statutory Corporations and Government-Owned Companies (SSASCGOC), an affiliate of the Trade Union Congress, has initiated an indefinite strike.

This action, involving employees of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), stems from unresolved promotion controversies and welfare concerns.

NAFDAC workers begin strike. Photo credit: X/NAFDAC

The decision to strike follows a series of unproductive meetings with NAFDAC management, as reported by ChannelsTV on Monday. The workers, frustrated by the lack of progress, have taken this drastic step to press their demands.

“This decision is a result of NAFDAC Management’s failure to address the critical issues outlined in the communiqué within the given time frame,” stated Dr. Ejor Michael, Secretary of the TUC, in a statement accompanying the strike announcement.

The communiqué, SSASCGOC/NAFDAC/COMMUNIQUE/VOL.1, issued on October 4, 2024, details several unresolved issues, including:

- Review of the 2024 Promotion Examination Results

- Appointment of Directors for Public Affairs and Special Duties

- Training Institute placements for North West and North East extractions

- Reform of Promotion Examination Content

- Timely Disclosure of APER/PER/KPI Scores

- Resolution of Tied Promotion Examination Scores

- Qualification and Conversion Criteria for Promotion Examinations

- Creation of a Psychology Officer Cadre in accordance with the HOS Circular

- Relocation of the Danida Fellowship and centralization of training to the Personnel and Research Services (PRS)

- Payment of all pending burial expenses, life insurance, and repatriation allowances

- Salary arrears for employees from 2022, among other demands.

The communiqué emphasized that the Congress, after thorough discussions, “unanimously resolved to embark on an indefinite nationwide strike across all NAFDAC formations, commencing Monday, 7th October 2024.” It further directed all workers to withdraw their services in compliance with the strike action.

“In view of the foregoing, all staff are advised to remove their personal belongings from their offices, as no one, regardless of rank or cadre, will be allowed entry into any NAFDAC office during the strike period,” the statement cautioned.

The release showed the seriousness of the situation, stating, “The Congress considers this ongoing inaction insufferable and accentuates that the industrial action will continue unabated until all demands specified in the communiqué are fully met.”

SSASCGOC State and Zonal Coordinators have been tasked with ensuring strict adherence to this directive, as the union calls on its members for cooperation in executing the indefinite strike effectively.

As of press time, Legit.ng could not confirm the compliance level.

NAFDAC discloses findings on alleged registered 'Miracle Water'

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has issued a stern warning to the Nigerian public regarding the activities of Christ Mercy Land Delivery Ministries, a religious organization led by the popular Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin.

The agency claims the ministry is misleading the public by falsely using its name to promote unregistered products.

