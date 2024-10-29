The Court of Appeal in Akure has reserved judgment on the appeal by Ramon Adedoyin, who was sentenced to death for the murder of Timothy Adegoke

The Court of Appeal in Akure, Ondo State, has reserved judgment on the appeal filed by Ramon Adedoyin, who was sentenced to death by an Osun State High Court in Osogbo for the death of Timothy Adegoke.

Adegoke, a postgraduate student at Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, was allegedly killed at Adedoyin’s Hilton Hotels in Ile-Ife between November 5 and 7, 2021.

Adedoyin, along with two of his hotel staff, was found guilty by the Osun High Court based on circumstantial evidence.

The court noted that Adedoyin’s refusal to testify or provide an alibi weakened his defense. Justice Adepele Ojo sentenced Adedoyin and his staff members, Adeniyi Aderogba and Oyetunde Kazeem, to death by hanging for their roles in the disposal of Adegoke’s body from the hotel premises.

Dissatisfied with the verdict, Adedoyin and his co-defendants approached the Appeal Court, seeking to overturn the High Court’s judgment.

Appeal Court on Ramon Adedoyin’s death sentence

During Tuesday’s hearing, counsel for the respondents, Mr. Femi Falana, SAN, urged the Appeal Court to dismiss Adedoyin’s appeal and uphold the High Court’s judgment, arguing that the circumstantial evidence clearly implicated Adedoyin and others in the crime.

“There is no doubt about the appellant’s involvement in Adegoke’s death. After the incident, Adedoyin allegedly gathered his staff for an oath of secrecy, transported the vehicle used to convey the deceased to his residence,” Falana stated.

Court sentences Oduduwa University founder to death

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the owner of the Hilton Hotel, Dr Rahmon Adedoyin, and six staff have been found guilty of the death of a master's student of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) Ile-Ife, identified simply as Timothy Adegoke.

The court, in a ruling on Tuesday, May 30, found Adedoyin and three of his staff guilty of murder and conspiracy. Adedoyin has been sentenced to death by hanging.

