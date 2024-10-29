Timi Frank Slams Tinubu Over 'Superficial' Cost-Cutting Measures, Demands 50% Reduction in Salaries
Timi Frank, former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All-Progressives Congress (APC), has slammed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s recent cost-cutting initiatives.
Lawmakers, judiciary, others told to slash salaries by 50%
Specifically, Frank called them superficial and insufficient, urging the President and officials across Nigeria’s executive, legislative, and judicial branches to cut their salaries and allowances by half to genuinely address excessive governance costs, Arise Television reported.
Frank made these calls in a statement released on Tuesday, October 29, in Abuja.
Frank criticized Tinubu’s austerity policies, describing them as insincere attempts to appear fiscally responsible, Vanguard reported.
“President Tinubu’s recent cost-cutting measures, including limiting ministers to three official vehicles and reducing their security personnel, are superficial rather than substantive reforms,” Frank stated.
Comparing Nigeria’s approach with other African countries, Frank remarked, “Countries like Rwanda and Tanzania have genuinely reduced excessive government spending."
Tinubu accused of excessive spending
Frank, while pointing out what he sees as contradictions in Tinubu’s policies, said:
"While the President announced a reduction in the entourage size for himself, the Vice President, and their spouses on foreign trips."
Frank contended that actual foreign travel by top government officials continues with large entourages.
“While directives may suggest a commitment to fiscal responsibility, they fail to address Nigeria’s bloated bureaucracy and excessive governance costs,” he emphasized.
Frank criticized additional spending decisions, including “the purchase of a new presidential jet, approval of a 300 percent salary increase for judicial officers, and plans to acquire a N5 billion presidential yacht,” calling them examples of “lavish
Tinubu approves N10bn for FCT youths
In another development, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Tinubu has approved a N10 billion Youth Development Fund to empower youths in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), according to Minister Nyesom Wike.
This fund is part of the current administration's youth empowerment policy and will be inaugurated on Thursday, October 31
