A fire at Anibaba Road, Iyana Iba, destroyed property worth millions of naira, affecting a bungalow with 10 rooms and two shops

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency responded promptly, with no casualties reported despite significant damage to furniture, electronics, and documents

Investigations are ongoing to determine the cause, while a separate minor fire incident occurred on the Lagos Blue Line track with no reported casualties

A fire broke out on Monday morning at Anibaba Road, near Iyana School in the Iyana Iba area of Lagos State, causing damage worth millions of naira.

Legit.ng learnt that the blaze, which started in the early hours, engulfed a bungalow housing 10 rooms and two shops.

LASEMA confirms millions in losses after fire engulfs bungalow. Photo credit: X/labsca

Source: Twitter

Damilola Oke-Osanyitolu, the Permanent Secretary of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), confirmed receiving a distress call at around 6:44 a.m.

The Dolphin Response Team from Igando Base arrived on the scene by 7:08 a.m. and found the structure ablaze.

"But fortunately, no casualties or deaths were recorded, although household properties worth millions were lost to the inferno," Oke-Osanyitolu stated.

Fire engulfs property in Lagos

Despite the extensive property damage, including furniture, electronics, and vital documents, the fire did not result in any loss of life.

Physical examination revealed partial structural damage to adjacent buildings. Investigations continue to determine the fire's cause, with LASEMA and the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service leading the response effort.

Fire outbreaks in Nigeria, millions lost

Fire outbreaks in Nigeria have been a recurring issue, causing significant damage to properties and posing threats to lives. Recently, there have been several reports on such outbreaks, causing millions in losses.

Prompt responses from emergency services have helped prevent casualties, but the causes of these fires often remain under investigation

Fire guts popular mandilas building in Lagos

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the popular Mandilas building has been gutted by a fire outbreak on Broad Street, Lagos Island local government area of Lagos state.

According to The Punch, the Director, Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Margaret Adeseye, disclosed this on Sunday, January 21.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng