The Allied Conservative Congress (ACC) is set to contest the 2027 election, offering Nigerians a fresh alternative amid discontent with the current leadership

ACC’s National Secretary, Lawal Mohammed, pledges to address insecurity and unemployment, aiming to foster investment and stability

As ACC seeks registration, other groups, including backers of Goodluck Jonathan and Peter Obi, are preparing to challenge the APC’s hold on power

FCT, Abuja - A new political force, the Allied Conservative Congress (ACC), has emerged with a clear intention to challenge the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2027 presidential election.

The ACC is currently in the process of obtaining official registration to offer Nigerians an alternative and bring fresh ideas to the national stage.

ACC promises Nigerians better life, vows to defeat Tinubu in 2027



Legit.ng reports that as Nigeria’s political landscape braces for the 2027 elections, a new wave of opposition parties and coalitions is emerging, determined to offer alternatives to the APC-led administration.

While moves pushes forward with its registration efforts, other political circles are reportedly strategically challenging President Tinubu’s influence.

Rumours that some political blocs may fielding of former President Goodluck Jonathan as consensus cal blocs, signalling a shift toward tested leadership.

Meanwhile, Peter Obi, who captured a strong base of young and progressive voters in 2023, remains a prominent figure, with supporters urging him to take another shot in 2027.

Political observers anticipate a fiercely competitive environment as the opposition intensifies efforts to counter the ruling APC.

Jagaban Doesn’t Have Monopoly, says ACC

On their part, while speaking exclusively with Legit.ng at the ACC's National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting on Thursday, November 14, its National Secretary, Lawal Mohammed, expressed confidence that the ACC would defeat Tinubu in the next election cycle.

Mohammed said:

“Jagaban doesn't have 20 heads like the Hindu gods. He has only one head. Jagaban doesn't have a monopoly on governors. He's a human being, just like everybody else.

The ACC’s ambition is rooted in the belief that we possess ideas that he doesn’t have."

Mohammed explained that the ACC’s formation is driven by a desire to rewrite the narrative of governance in Nigeria and provide Nigerians with a genuine alternative.

ACC: Nigerians deserve better security, economic stability

The national secretary of the movement likewise pointed to the country’s challenges, from unemployment to security issues, and asserted that the ACC has solutions that the current administration has failed to deliver.

“A lot of Nigerians are not happy with the current situation. There is huge unemployment; there is insecurity—that is, banditry—and this insecurity has become very elusive.

The previous government and the present government seem not to know how to deal with the situation,” Mohammed said

Mohammed speaks on ACC's vision for security, investment

Speaking on the ACC’s core vision, Mohammed emphasized the importance of fostering security to attract investment, which he described as essential for national stability and job creation.

“When there is security, there will be investment. When you have insecurity, you drive away all potential investment.

"Investment equals employment. Investment equals sound stability in the nation, which is lacking right now," he noted.

Legit.ng notes that as the ACC awaits its official registration, the party’s leaders are set on providing a new path forward for Nigeria—one they believe can overcome the limitations of the current administration.

With the 2027 elections on the horizon, the emergence of alternative parties like the ACC signals a potential reshaping of Nigeria’s political landscape.

2027: ‘It'll be difficult to unseat Tinubu’, says APC

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Bala Ibrahim, the national publicity director ruling All Progressives Congress ), has said President Bola Tinubu’s administration’s economic reforms are steering Nigeria’s economy towards recovery.

The APC official said another reason Tinubu will win the 2027 election is because the main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), is in disarray.

