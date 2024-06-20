Reputed UK-based higher institution Oxford University has conferred an honorary doctorate degree on Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala

The awarding is a testament to her continued relentless service to humanity on many fronts

She was joined by her husband and daughter as she celebrated the award at the Sheldonian Theatre, Oxford University

Nigerian-American Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, who is the Director General of the World Trade Organisation, has been conferred an honorary doctorate degree by Oxford University.

The degree was awarded in recognition of the Nigerian former finance minister's selfless service to humanity in various capacities over the years

Oxford University awarding Okonjo-Iweala an honorary degree is in recognition of her services to humanity.

She announced the news in a post on Wednesday, June 19, on her X handle, formerly known as Twitter.

The historic milestone was celebrated at the university's Sheldonian Theatre, followed by a reception at All Souls and St John's Colleges.

She wrote:

"A great honor to be recognised today by Oxford University with the Honorary Degree of Doctor of Letters (D.litt. honoris causa). A marvellous ceremony at the Sheldonian Theatre followed by receptions at All Souls and St Johns Colleges. With Chancellor Lord Christopher Patten and Vice Chancellor Dr Irene Tracey and the other 5 Honorands- Sir Michael Palin, Warren East, Sir @demishassabis, Professor Salim Yusuf, and @ShankarAnoushka. Also with my husband, Dr Ikemba Iweala and my daughter, Dr @onyiiwealamdphd"

Okonjo-Iweala's new degree

The Doctor of Letters (D.Litt., Litt.D.), also known as "Doctor of Literature" in some regions, is a prestigious terminal degree in the arts, humanities, and social sciences. Universities award it to recognize outstanding achievements and contributions in these fields.

This degree can be earned through rigorous academic work, including completing and defending an original dissertation or as a higher doctorate based on a portfolio of significant scholarly work.

It signifies a high level of scholarly excellence and is considered equivalent to other higher doctorates, such as the Doctor of Science (Sc.D.) or Doctor of Laws (LL.D.).

Honorary Doctor of Letters

The Doctor of Letters can also be awarded as an honorary degree to honour individuals for their lifetime contributions to humanistic, cultural, or artistic fields, which is the case of Okonjo-Iweala.

When conferred honoris causa, the usual academic requirements such as coursework and dissertation are waived.

