Osogbo, Osun state—The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, has expressed his dissatisfaction with a recent confrontation between officers of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Osogbo, Osun State.

The clash involved an NSCDC officer identified as Owoeye, who was alleged to have been assaulted while on duty in an estate and was thereafter detained by the police.

The situation has sparked public concern over the professionalism and cohesion among Nigeria's security forces as there was a reported standoff between Osun command of the NSCDC and the Nigeria Police Force.

IGP orders investigation

In response to the incident, the IGP ordered the Assistant Inspector-General of Police for Zone 11, headquartered in Osogbo, to conduct a discreet investigation into the root causes of the altercation.

The investigation aims to determine any underlying issues that may have led to the confrontation and prevent similar occurrences in the future.

The IGP’s response is rooted in his recent push for professionalism and cooperation among security agencies. In a press statement issued on October 15, 2023, he reiterated his commitment to promoting a spirit of camaraderie and mutual respect across security forces.

Speaking to senior police officers, the IGP stressed the necessity of "esprit de corps"—a spirit of teamwork and unity essential for effective and productive service.

He stressed that respecting colleagues across all agencies is crucial for executing duties successfully and maintaining public confidence.

"I must stress the importance of 'esprit de corps'—the spirit of camaraderie, teamwork, and shared purpose that binds us within our organization and with our colleagues across other agencies," the IGP stated.

"It is essential for the successful execution of our duties that we honor and respect all colleagues and members of other services within the confines of the law."

