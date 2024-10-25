Tropical Storm Trami has left a trail of destruction in its wake, with at least 40 lives lost and tens of thousands displaced in the Philippines

Heavy rainfall poured two months' worth of water in just 48 hours, triggering widespread flooding and landslides that have cut off access to many areas

Rescuers continue to face critical challenges, especially in hard-hit regions like Bicol, where residents are still trapped on rooftops

40 killed after deadly storm

“Many are still trapped on the roofs of their homes and asking for help. We are hoping that the floods will subside today, since the rain has stopped,” Andre Dizon, police director for Bicol region was quoted to have said.

President Ferdinand Marcos said at a press briefing that accessibility remained a significant challenge for rescuers on Friday, particularly in Bicol.

“There were landslides in areas that didn’t have landslides before … so I guess the soil is completely saturated, the water has nowhere to go,” he said.

President Marcos added that the cities of Naga and Legazpi have reported numerous casualties but have yet to access many areas.

As the storm moved away from the Philippines in the early hours, heading west over the South China Sea, the death toll continued to rise as new reports of victims surfaced.

In Batangas province, south of the capital, Manila, Police Staff Sergeant Nelson Cabuso informed AFP that six unidentified bodies had been discovered in Sampaloc village.

