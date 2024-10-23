Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, will commence a three-day tour to the United States of America (USA)

Ibrahim Umar of Peter Obi Media Reach disclosed that Obi's US tour will begin from October 24, Thursday to Saturday, October 26

According to Ibrahim, the US tour would mostly be interactive and Obi will visit three cities in the United States

FCT, Abuja - The Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 election, Peter Obi, will embark on a three-day tour to the United States of America (USA).

Obi will tour three cities from October 24, Thursday to Saturday, October 26.

As reported by Nigerian Tribune, Ibrahim Umar of Peter Obi Media Reach disclosed this in a statement issued in Abuja on Wednesday, October 23.

Umar explained that the US tour would mostly be interactive.

According to the statement, the tour would allow Obi to answer questions, and unveil his mission for a new Nigeria.

The former Anambra state governor will also use the tour to react to the ‘unpalatable state of the nation’.

“The tour is also to underscore Mr Obi’s commitment during the 2023 electioneering to consistently engage Nigerians in the Diaspora and interact with them constructively in nation-building debate for the creation of a new Nigeria.

“He will also use the tour to sustain a new narrative where, unlike before, politicians only visit the national population when seeking their votes and support but hardly returns after elections to show appreciation.”

Presidential hopefuls Peter Obi, Kwankwaso meet in Kano

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Obi met with political leaders in the north, including the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso.

Legit.ng reports that some Nigerians feel a merger is needed in 2027 and could take them out of the woods.

Peter Obi's ally, Yunusa Tanko, explained that Messrs Obi and Kwankwaso met while the former Anambra governor was catching up with his Airpeace flight from Kano to Lagos scheduled for 12.30 am on Tuesday, October 22.

