Tragedy as 3 Dead, Others Injured in Accident on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway
Nigeria

Tragedy as 3 Dead, Others Injured in Accident on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

by  Esther Odili 2 min read
  • Three people have lost their lives and others have been rushed to the hospital for treatment following a road accident on sLagos-Ibadan Expressway
  • An eyewitness disclosed that a truck loaded with sugar collided with another vehicle leading to the unfortunate incident
  • Omolola Odutola, the spokesperson for the Ogun State Police Command, confirmed the development and noted the Force is working to locate the driver who fled the scene

No fewer than three unidentified passengers were confirmed dead on Thursday, August 8, following a multi-vehicle crash on the Kara section of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

Police react as the truck driver fled the scene of the crash on Lagos-Ibadan expressway
Three died in crash on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway; the truck driver fled the scene. Image for illustration purposes. Photo credit: LASTMA
Reports disclosed that unidentified truck driver lost control and collided with another vehicle, triggering a chain of collisions along Isheri-Olofin, outward bound from Lagos State.

The Punch reported on Friday, August 9, that other vehicles involved in the accident included an SF3000 truck, a Toyota Camry car, an Isuzu mini truck and a Honda Accord car.

A fuel attendant at a nearby filling station, identified simply as Michael, disclosed that he saw several other passengers being rushed to the hospital.

“Three vehicles were involved in the accident, including one fully loaded with bags of sugar. I heard that some people lost their lives.
“However, I saw several injured passengers being rushed to the hospital. The truck driver fled the scene before he could be arrested,” Michael said.

Lagos-Ibadan Expressway crash: Police react

Reacting, the spokesperson for the Ogun state police command, Omolola Odutola, confirmed the unfortunate incident.

She stated that the victims had been taken to a hospital in Lagos for medical attention.

“Three passengers including two women and one man, died at the scene. The injured were transported to the emergency clinic at Old Toll Gate in Ojota for treatment. The Lagos State Fire Service was present to extinguish the fire.
“The bodies have been taken to the mortuary at Lagos State University Teaching Hospital for identification and autopsy. Authorities are actively working to locate the truck driver who fled the scene,” she stated.

