Three people have lost their lives and others have been rushed to the hospital for treatment following a road accident on sLagos-Ibadan Expressway

An eyewitness disclosed that a truck loaded with sugar collided with another vehicle leading to the unfortunate incident

Omolola Odutola, the spokesperson for the Ogun State Police Command, confirmed the development and noted the Force is working to locate the driver who fled the scene

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements

No fewer than three unidentified passengers were confirmed dead on Thursday, August 8, following a multi-vehicle crash on the Kara section of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

Three died in crash on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway; the truck driver fled the scene. Image for illustration purposes. Photo credit: LASTMA

Source: Facebook

Reports disclosed that unidentified truck driver lost control and collided with another vehicle, triggering a chain of collisions along Isheri-Olofin, outward bound from Lagos State.

The Punch reported on Friday, August 9, that other vehicles involved in the accident included an SF3000 truck, a Toyota Camry car, an Isuzu mini truck and a Honda Accord car.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

A fuel attendant at a nearby filling station, identified simply as Michael, disclosed that he saw several other passengers being rushed to the hospital.

“Three vehicles were involved in the accident, including one fully loaded with bags of sugar. I heard that some people lost their lives.

“However, I saw several injured passengers being rushed to the hospital. The truck driver fled the scene before he could be arrested,” Michael said.

Lagos-Ibadan Expressway crash: Police react

Reacting, the spokesperson for the Ogun state police command, Omolola Odutola, confirmed the unfortunate incident.

She stated that the victims had been taken to a hospital in Lagos for medical attention.

“Three passengers including two women and one man, died at the scene. The injured were transported to the emergency clinic at Old Toll Gate in Ojota for treatment. The Lagos State Fire Service was present to extinguish the fire.

“The bodies have been taken to the mortuary at Lagos State University Teaching Hospital for identification and autopsy. Authorities are actively working to locate the truck driver who fled the scene,” she stated.

Speeding train rams into Hilux pickup in Lagos

In a related development, Legit.ng previously reported that a moving train collided with a Toyota Hilux pickup truck at a level crossing in Mushin, Lagos, on Sunday, July 21, at approximately 4:30 pm.

Emergency responders from LASTMA and LASEMA were dispatched to the scene, and no fatalities have been reported.

LASTMA confirmed the accident, adding that the Hilux has been recovered from the scene at Ilupeju Bypass Railway Crossing.

Source: Legit.ng