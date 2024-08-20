The New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) in Kano has set nomination fees at N500,000 for chairmanship candidates

Also, N150,000 for councillor hopefuls, with expression of interest fees at N100,000 and N50,000, respectively

NNPP Chairman Hashim Sulaiman Dungurawa urged all aspirants seeking elective or appointed positions to resign

Kano state - The New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) in Kano has set the nomination fee at N500,000 for chairmanship candidates and N150,000 for councillor hopefuls, with expression of interest fees at N100,000 and N50,000, respectively.

The announcement was made by the party’s Chairman in Kano, Hashim Sulaiman Dungurawa, during a press briefing on Tuesday, August 20.

NNPP announces chairmanship nomination fee Photo credit: @AAGAYA707

Source: Twitter

He emphasized the party’s dedication to ensuring a fair playing field for all aspirants in the upcoming local government elections.

Aspirants seeking elective positions urged to resign

Dungurawa also urged all aspirants seeking elective or appointed positions to resign in accordance with the guidelines set by the Kano State Independent Electoral Commission (KANSIEC), Daily Trust reported.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

He said:

"We don’t want to leave any loopholes in our party, which is why we have taken strong measures against those contesting.

"Our goal is to provide Kano citizens with leaders who have a solid background and can help address their economic and social challenges."

The NNPP Chairman also praised the State Electoral Commission's decision to set the expression of interest fees at N10 million for Chairmanship and N5 million for Councillorship, stating that it ensures only high-caliber, sensible individuals will contest the election, Leadership reported.

Dungurawa stated that the NNPP Government is fully committed to progress, with a primary focus on the state's development.

NNPP: Aspirants must be thoroughly screened

He also highlighted that the party has established a Screening Committee to evaluate potential candidates, ensuring they meet academic standards and pass drug tests.

Dungurawa mentioned that the party would utilize a scratch card system to verify educational qualifications during the screening process.

'INEC can handle LG elections', Mahmood Yakubu speaks

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said it can easily conduct local government (LG) elections in Nigeria if saddled with the responsibility.

INEC chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, made this known on Thursday, July 25, when he appeared before the joint Senate and House of Representatives committee on electoral matters.

Source: Legit.ng