Kano LG Poll: NNPP Announces Fee, Other Conditions for Chairmanship Aspirants, Details Emerge
- The New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) in Kano has set nomination fees at N500,000 for chairmanship candidates
- Also, N150,000 for councillor hopefuls, with expression of interest fees at N100,000 and N50,000, respectively
- NNPP Chairman Hashim Sulaiman Dungurawa urged all aspirants seeking elective or appointed positions to resign
Kano state - The New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) in Kano has set the nomination fee at N500,000 for chairmanship candidates and N150,000 for councillor hopefuls, with expression of interest fees at N100,000 and N50,000, respectively.
The announcement was made by the party’s Chairman in Kano, Hashim Sulaiman Dungurawa, during a press briefing on Tuesday, August 20.
He emphasized the party’s dedication to ensuring a fair playing field for all aspirants in the upcoming local government elections.
Aspirants seeking elective positions urged to resign
Dungurawa also urged all aspirants seeking elective or appointed positions to resign in accordance with the guidelines set by the Kano State Independent Electoral Commission (KANSIEC), Daily Trust reported.
He said:
"We don’t want to leave any loopholes in our party, which is why we have taken strong measures against those contesting.
"Our goal is to provide Kano citizens with leaders who have a solid background and can help address their economic and social challenges."
The NNPP Chairman also praised the State Electoral Commission's decision to set the expression of interest fees at N10 million for Chairmanship and N5 million for Councillorship, stating that it ensures only high-caliber, sensible individuals will contest the election, Leadership reported.
Dungurawa stated that the NNPP Government is fully committed to progress, with a primary focus on the state's development.
NNPP: Aspirants must be thoroughly screened
He also highlighted that the party has established a Screening Committee to evaluate potential candidates, ensuring they meet academic standards and pass drug tests.
Dungurawa mentioned that the party would utilize a scratch card system to verify educational qualifications during the screening process.
Source: Legit.ng
