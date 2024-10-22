FCT minister, Nyesom Wike, ordered beggars to leave the streets of Abuja or face the government’s wrath

FCT, Abuja - Nyesom Wike, the minister of the federal capital territory (FCT), on Tuesday, October 22, declared war on street beggars in Abuja.

Legit.ng reports that speaking at a public event, Wike lamented the alleged influx of beggars and said criminal elements now disguise themselves as needy, making the job of providing security difficult.

The minister explained that the Bola Tinubu administration would not condone that.

Accordingly, he has given them till Sunday night, October 27, to quit the city or risk security clampdown.

He said:

“In terms of security, let me say it clearly now. We have declared war. Abuja is returning to beggars’ city. I mean, if you know you have a sister, you have a brother who is a beggar on the roads, from next week, we will carry them. We will take them out (of the city).

"I mean, it is embarrassing that people who come in, the first thing they see are just beggars on the road. Sometimes too, they may not be beggars. They may be criminals pretending to be beggars. We will not allow that."

Furthermore, the ex-Rivers state governor noted that his duties expand beyond infrastructure, saying security is also at the core of his responsibilities.

