Legit.ng understands that the retirement is in line with the operational guidelines of the Liberation Commission, also known as the Mandate, which serves as the church’s constitution

Stephen Akintayo, an ally of top leaders of Winners Chapel, made a social media post where he explained that Bishop David Oyedepo blessed Abioye's exit and that the departing sexagenarian is a happy man

FCT, Abuja - Stephen Akintayo, a prominent Nigerian entrepreneur, has said it is not true that Bishop David Abioye, the first vice-president of the Living Faith Church, better known as Winners Chapel, “was pushed out”.

Legit.ng reports that Akintayo attended the retirement valedictory service held in Abioye’s honour at Living Faith Church, Goshen, Abuja, on Friday, October 18.

"Abioye wasn't forced out of Winners" - Akintayo

In a post on his verified X (formerly Twitter) page, Akintayo, a friend of Winners Chapel leaders, explained that Abioye was never interested in taking over from Bishop David Oyedepo, founder of the popular church.

Akintayo said he is privileged to have been aware of Bishop Abioye’s departure “for over a year”, but his “first worry was the internal management of the issue”.

The inspirational speaker cautioned Winners Chapel's critics who he said have no idea of the many years of sacrifice made by Bishop Abioye, 63.

“I want to advise everyone worried to know this for Sure! Bishop Abioye is happy to retire and wasn’t forced out in any way. He has been looking forward to retiring in peace with no scandal or issues with his beloved mentor, and tonight (Friday, October 18) is a witness to that.

“When I got to Goshen, I immediately went to see him, had a brief private moment, and saw that he was happy.

“As for Bishop Oyedepo, he is aware he will miss Bishop Abioye too well, and I saw him pray from the depth of his heart, same with mummy’s faith, that the next phase for Bishop Abioye should be tremendous and way more glorious.”

Bishop Aremu affirms loyalty to Winners Chapel

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Bishop Thomas Aremu of the Winners Chapel disclosed that he is not planning to open his own church.

Aremu, who, like Bishop Abioye, is quitting Winners Chapel, said God’s presence is his greatest asset, and he has seen God in practical terms.

